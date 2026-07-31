"India has robust legal, regulatory framework on strategic trade controls": MEA on defence export to Israel

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday said India has a "robust legal and regulatory framework" governing strategic trade controls.

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Responding to a question during a regular media briefing on a report alleging that Indian military supplies to Israel could be used in action in the Gaza Strip, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India's export of dual-use items are in accordance with national laws and international obligations.

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"Let me say that India has a robust legal and regulatory framework on strategic trade controls and carries out its export of dual-use items and technologies to various countries in accordance with its national laws and consistent with its international obligations," he said.

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An Amnesty International report alleged that India continued to supply arms to Israel despite the risk that such supplies could be used in Israel's military operations in Gaza.

There has been significant growth made in defence cooperation between India and Israel, both in scope and scale.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi had paid a visit to Israel earlier this year. During the visit, India and Israel agreed to explore the development of Tech Gateway mechanisms to facilitate collaborative R&D initiatives, technology validation processes, pilot projects and joint development activities between Indian and Israeli innovation ecosystems.

The two countries have recognized the strategic importance of Artificial Intelligence as a key driver of innovation and agreed to deepen cooperation in AI talent and expertise.

India and Israel have an MoU on Cooperation in Artificial Intelligence (AI). (ANI)

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