India helps Sri Lanka in rescue efforts as cyclone toll crosses 200

Sri Lanka continued relief and rescue efforts on Sunday with India’s assistance in the aftermath of catastrophic floods, landslides and devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah that killed over 200 people.

According to the latest figures released by Sri Lanka’s Disaster Management Centre (DMC) on Sunday, 212 people have been killed, with 218 missing since Thursday. A whopping 9,98,918 people from 2,73,606 families were affected by the extreme weather, DMC said.

Meanwhile, India’s National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel, along with the Indian Air Force(IAF), continue to assist Sri Lankan authorities to save precious lives on a war footing. “@NDRFHQ personnel, in close coordination with local authorities, continue to undertake relief operations in Sri Lanka,” External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar posted on social media. India sent two urban search and rescue teams comprising 80 NDRF personnel to the island.