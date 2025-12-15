DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / India highlights its civilisational values at UNAOC meet in Riyadh

India highlights its civilisational values at UNAOC meet in Riyadh

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:00 AM Dec 15, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], December 15 (ANI): India highlighted its civilisational values and commitment to global harmony at the 11th United Nations Alliance of Civilisations (UNAOC) meeting held in Riyadh on Sunday.

Advertisement

Secretary (East) P. Kumaran led the Indian delegation and delivered India's national statement at the High-Level Meeting of the Group of Friends of the United Nations Alliance of Civilisations. In his remarks, he emphasised UNAOC's role in promoting harmony and understanding among nations and cultures worldwide, as per MEA.

Advertisement

Kumaran also spoke about India's position on the global stage as a country shaped by an ancient civilisation and marked by cultural and religious diversity. He cited the principles of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, which views the world as one family, and Sarva Dharma Samabhav, which stands for equal respect for all religions.

Advertisement

The Ministry of External Affairs said the remarks reflected India's long-standing commitment to dialogue, inclusivity and peaceful coexistence.

"Secretary(East) highlighted the role of UNAOC in promoting harmony among nations and cultures worldwide. He also underscored India's standing on the global stage as a nation rooted in an ancient civilisation and rich diversity, and referred to the principles of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam--the world as one family--and Sarva Dharma Samabhav, which upholds equal respect for all religions, " wrote MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in a post on X.

Advertisement

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/2000382578361344094?s=20

Earlier on Saturday, India and Georgia held the 8th round of Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) in Tbilisi to review and strengthen bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and global developments.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the discussions covered the entire spectrum of bilateral engagement, including political cooperation, trade and economic ties, cultural exchanges, and people-to-people contacts. Both sides also explored ways to expand cooperation in new areas.

The Indian delegation was led by Secretary (West) Sibi George, while the Georgian side was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Khvitisiashvili.

"The 8th India-Georgia Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) was held in Tbilisi on December 13, 2025. Both sides reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations and exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest," the MEA said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts