India holds defence talks with Vietnam, South Korea and UK at CHODs meet in Thailand

Bangkok [Thailand], August 28 (ANI): On the sidelines of the ongoing CHODs 2025 conference in Thailand, Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (CISC) of India, held a series of meetings with senior defence officials from Vietnam, South Korea and the United Kingdom, the Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS) said.

Advertisement

On the sidelines of #CHODs2025 in Thailand, Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff #CISC #India, held constructive interactions with:- 🇻🇳 Lt Gen Thai Dai Ngoc, Deputy Chief of the General Staff, Vietnam People’s Army 🇰🇷 Vice Admiral Kang Dong Gil, Joint… pic.twitter.com/lJv9UkwMnI — HQ IDS (@HQ_IDS_India) August 27, 2025

According to HQ IDS' X post, Air Marshal Dixit met Lt Gen Thai Dai Ngoc, Deputy Chief of the General Staff, Vietnam People's Army; Vice Admiral Kang Dong Gil, Joint Chiefs of Staff, Republic of Korea Armed Forces; and General Sir Gwyn Jenkins, Chief of the Naval Staff, Royal Navy, United Kingdom.

"The multilateral discussions revolved around broadening #DefenceCooperation, advancing #MaritimeCollaboration, deepening professional military exchanges and exploring new domains of partnership including technology and #HADR cooperation. These engagements reaffirmed a shared commitment to strengthen strategic dialogue, foster practical cooperation and contribute collectively towards peace, security & stability in the #IndoPacific and beyond," the HQ IDS said.

Advertisement

In continuation of these multilateral engagements, Air Marshal Dixit also held bilateral talks with the Commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM), Admiral Samuel Paparo. The discussions underscored India's focus on strengthening defence partnerships across the Indo-Pacific, HQ IDS added.

According to HQ IDS, the meeting underscored the deepening defence cooperation between the two nations, aimed at enhancing regional security and stability in the Indo-Pacific.

Advertisement

Both leaders marked the meeting with a warm handshake set against the backdrop of the US and INDOPACOM flags.

The HQ IDS also highlighted discussions on avenues to strengthen defence collaboration, including operational opportunities and joint initiatives.

"Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff CISC, HQ IDS India, held bilateral discussions with Admiral Samuel Paparo, Commander US INDOPACOM on the sidelines of CHOD2025. Avenues for strengthening Defence Cooperation including operational opportunities, were discussed. India-USA Defence engagements underscore mutual resolve towards regional security and stability in the Indo-Pacific," HQ IDS stated in a post on X.

Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit is currently in Thailand to participate in the annual Chiefs of Defence Conference from August 26 to August 28.

The event is being jointly hosted by the US Indo-Pacific Command and the Royal Thai Armed Forces.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the conference is a premier multilateral forum that brings together the Chiefs of Defence from nations across the Indo-Pacific region to deliberate on the evolving regional and global security challenges, cooperative frameworks and avenues for strengthening military-to-military engagements.

The 2025 edition is expected to focus on maritime security, counter-terrorism, cyber resilience, humanitarian assistance, disaster relief and fostering stability in the Indo-Pacific.

During the conference, Air Marshal Dixit is expected to engage with participating counterparts to exchange perspectives on enhancing joint preparedness, interoperability and strategic partnerships aimed at addressing common security concerns, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

The visit underscores India's commitment to strengthening regional security frameworks, enhancing multilateral cooperation and fostering a stable, rules-based and inclusive Indo-Pacific. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)