India hosts BIMSTEC Young Leaders' Climate Change Conference

New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Youth Led Conference on Climate Change was held in New Delhi from February 20-24. During the five-day event, the participants discussed the challenges and opportunities for the region in dealing with climate change and developing a comprehensive understanding of the issue, equipped with the skills and motivation to lead and advocate for effective climate action.

In a press release, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated, "Towards empowering youth and promoting collaborative efforts to address climate change in the Bay of Bengal region, Ministry of External Affairs, in collaboration with the Bharat Scouts and Guides, hosted the BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) Youth Led Conference on Climate Change from 20-24 February 2025 in New Delhi."

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya addressed the Conference on February 21. On his participation in the event, Mandaviya in a post on X wrote, "Attended the Opening Ceremony of BIMSTEC "Youth-Led Action on Climate Change SEWOCON." This significant initiative will equip our youth with the knowledge, skills and tools needed to address climate change and contribute to a sustainable future. My best wishes to all the participants for a productive event."

MEA Secretary (East) Jaideep Mazumdar inaugrated the event. Indra Mani Pandey, Secretary General, BIMSTEC also participated. More than 150 participants from 7 BIMSTEC member countries - Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Thailand, were invited to participate in the event.

In a press release, MEA stated, "The 5-day congregation of young leaders of BIMSTEC discussed the challenges and opportunities for the region in dealing with climate change and developing a comprehensive understanding of the issue, equipped with the skills and motivation to lead and advocate for effective climate action."

"The event included interactive exhibitions, special sessions focussed on SDGs, climate change mitigation strategies, adaptation and sustainable living, visit to the BIMSTEC Centre of Weather and Climate Change and cultural performances," it added.

In the press release, MEA noted that the event was part of India's efforts in fostering regional cooperation among BIMSTEC member states towards climate change awareness in line with India's 'Neighborhood First' policy, 'Act East' policy and 'Security & Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR)' vision. (ANI)

