India hosts FIPIC Foreign Ministers Meeting in NY, strengthens ties with Pacific Island nations

New York [US], September 25 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar hosted the Foreign Ministers Meeting (FMM) of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) in New York, highlighting the progress of a 12-point action plan outlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the FIPIC-III Summit.

The meeting, held on Wednesday (local time) on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly, underscored India's role as a development partner to Pacific Island nations, with a focus on health, technology, capacity building, and training.

In a post on X, Jaishankar expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "Delighted to host the FIPIC Foreign Ministers Meeting today in New York. Glad to note that the 12-point action plan announced by PM Narendra Modi at the FIPIC-III Summit is progressing well. India and Pacific Island countries are development partners. Our agenda is people-centric and focused on health, technology, capacity building and training."

Jaishankar also engaged in bilateral discussions with several Pacific Island leaders on the margins of the FMM.

He described a "good conversation" with Tonga Prime Minister Aisake Valu Eke and expressed pleasure in meeting Solomon Islands Foreign Minister Peter Shanel Agovaka.

He also noted a "nice" interaction with Palau's Minister of State, Gustav Aitaro, a "warm exchange of words" with Tuvalu's Foreign Minister, Paulson Panapa, and was "glad" to meet Marshall Islands' Foreign Minister, Kalani Kaneko, reinforcing India's commitment to deepening ties with the region.

Beyond the FIPIC engagements, Jaishankar held productive talks with the Cypriot Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos.

"Always great meeting FM Constantinos Kombos of Cyprus. Reviewed the progress in bilateral ties since the successful visit of PM Narendra Modi. Appreciate his insights on developments in Europe. Reaffirmed support for a comprehensive and lasting settlement of the Cyprus Question in accordance with the agreed UN framework and the relevant UNSC resolutions. Look forward to welcoming him in India soon," Jaishankar posted on X.

Kombos reciprocated, saying, "Always a distinct pleasure to meet with India's Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar. Discussion focused on further steps of the Cyprus-India strategic partnership, pertinent international issues, and the priorities of the upcoming Cyprus Presidency of the Council of the EU. Grateful for India's long-standing principled support on the Cyprus Issue and its upholding of international law. Looking forward to my visit to India soon."

Jaishankar also met Mexico's Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Juan Ramon de la Fuente, emphasising a forward-looking approach to bilateral relations.

"Delighted to meet Juan Ramon de la Fuente, Secretary of Foreign Affairs of Mexico, in New York today. We agreed to build on our recent exchanges and create a fresh roadmap for strengthening our bilateral ties," he noted. (ANI)

