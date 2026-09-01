India in discussions with stakeholders for sustainable way forward on Chabahar Port: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri

Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], September 1 (ANI): India remains in ongoing discussions with key stakeholders to secure a sustainable path forward for the Chabahar Port project amid shifting regulatory regimes and regional conflicts in West Asia, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stated.

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Addressing a press briefing following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bilateral meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Bishkek, Misri underlined the long-standing nature of India's engagement and highlighted how external developments have impacted the regional cooperation framework.

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"As you are aware, we have been associated with this project over a long period of time. But as you are also aware, the conflict that has broken out in West Asia over the last several months has also had an attendant impact on cooperation of various kinds between various countries in this region," Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said.

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"And there have been certain developments with regard to the Chabahar Port as well, especially with regard to the regime that was applicable in terms of the activities that could be carried out. Now, this is something on which we remain in discussion and in touch with various stakeholders in order to find a sustainable way forward to continue this element of cooperation, which has a role in this region that would be beneficial to many stakeholders," he added.

Beyond infrastructure ties, the Foreign Secretary shared details from the bilateral discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, noting that the Iranian leader expressed gratitude for New Delhi's stance on regional stability.

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"Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian thanked India for our support for the various efforts that are out there to foster peace. He made the point that the continuation of the war is in no one's interest and its prolongation doesn't really benefit anybody. Given the fact that India has close civilizational, cultural, and people-to-people ties with Iran, he noted that India also has a role in supporting efforts toward peace," Misri conveyed.

Addressing India's diplomatic intervention in the crisis, the Foreign Secretary emphasised that Prime Minister Modi has actively engaged regional and global leadership since tensions escalated.

"The Prime Minister mentioned to him that we have added our voice, wherever feasible, to efforts to end the conflict. The Prime Minister has, in fact, been in touch with virtually every leader from the region several times during the course of this conflict since it started in late February, as well as leaders beyond the region, exchanging views with them," Misri noted.

Highlighting India's core maritime security concerns, Misri underscored that New Delhi has consistently raised alarm over lethal attacks targeting merchant vessels in regional waters, highlighting the recent incidents which resulted in the loss of life of Indian seafarers.

"All along, especially when it comes to issues that we are extremely concerned by, obviously, we are concerned by the overall conflict, but specifically regarding incidents such as attacks on ships and mariners, some of which, as you are aware, have resulted in the loss of life with Indian seafarers losing their lives, we have raised our voice and registered our concerns with all concerned parties, whether from the region or beyond," he added.

Misri affirmed that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar remains in continuous contact with regional counterparts to explore opportunities to bring the conflict to a close.

Speaking on bilateral trade, Misri noted that current commercial exchanges are handled by private entities that continue to navigate international trading and financial pressures.

"The trade conducted between the two countries at the moment is essentially conducted between private parties on both sides. These parties have to navigate the international trading and financial environment, subject to the various forces out there that impact these trading contacts," he stated.

The high-level discussions took place against the backdrop of ongoing conflicts in West Asia impacting regional stability, commercial navigation and maritime logistics.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, along with other senior delegates from Tehran, were among those who attended the bilateral meeting between the Indian Prime Minister and Iranian President.

PM Modi is on an official visit to Kyrgyzstan to attend the 26th SCO Summit and the opening ceremony of the 6th World Nomad Games. (ANI)

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