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Home / World / India in talks with China for alternate air route amid Pakistan airspace ban: Sources

India in talks with China for alternate air route amid Pakistan airspace ban: Sources

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ANI
Updated At : 01:52 AM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): India is in talks with China to explore Xinjiang airspace as an alternate route for Indian airlines amid Pakistan airspace ban, sources said on Tuesday.

"The Indian government is in talks with China over airspace. The Indian government is exploring an air route over Hotan in Xinjiang, China, to mitigate the Pakistan airspace ban. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is engaging with counterparts. The discussions have been ongoing for over a year," sources said.

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The move comes after Pakistan extended its airspace ban for Indian aircraft until October 24, according to Dawn, citing a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued by the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA). The previous extension of the restrictions was scheduled to expire on September 24.

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Following the deadly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, Pakistan's airspace has remained shut since April 2025, prompting India to explore alternative flight routes.

The airspace standoff began after the April 22 Pakistan-sponsored terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir. In response, India banned all Pakistani-operated, owned, or leased aircraft, including military flights, from entering Indian skies from April 30.

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Operation Sindoor was launched by India in response to the April 22, 2025, terror attack in Pahalgam, in which 26 people were killed. The attack was carried out by Pakistan-backed terrorists who targeted civilians after asking about their religion. The attack was seen as an attempt to trigger communal tensions in India.

India targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK under Operation Sindoor to punish the perpetrators and planners of terrorism and destroy terror camps and training facilities. Following escalation by Pakistan, India pounded its airbases, forcing it to seek a ceasefire. All three terrorists involved in the Pahalgam terror attack were killed in 'Operation Mahadev' by the Army, CRPF, and J-K Police. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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