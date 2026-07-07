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Home / World / "India, Indonesia and the Indian Ocean...": PM Modi hails historical, cultural ties between two countries

"India, Indonesia and the Indian Ocean...": PM Modi hails historical, cultural ties between two countries

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ANI
Updated At : 03:43 PM Jul 07, 2026 IST
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Jakarta [Indonesia], July 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday underscored the profound historical and cultural ties between India and Indonesia, describing their relationship as a shared journey toward a stable and prosperous future.

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Addressing the Indonesian Parliament, PM Modi expressed deep gratitude for the reception he received from President Prabowo Subianto.

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"It is a privilege for me to be here. Representing 140 crore Indians and as a proud citizen of the 'Mother of Democracy,' I convey my best wishes to you on behalf of all Indians," he stated. Reflecting on the hospitality of the Indonesian people, he added, "I can never forget the love and warm welcome that the people of Indonesia have shown me this morning," he said.

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Further, highlighting the maritime connectivity that has historically linked the two countries, PM Modi noted that their shared geography is a bond rather than a barrier.

"For India and Indonesia, the sea has never represented distance. It has always been a bridge between our nations and remains central to our shared future," he said.

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The Prime Minister further highlighted the intrinsic connection between the two nations and their geographical location.

"India, Indonesia, and the Indian Ocean... these names themselves reflect the deep ties that bind us," he said.

This visit, marked by high-level diplomatic exchanges, signals a renewed commitment to expanding the strategic partnership between India and Indonesia, focusing on regional stability, economic cooperation, and cultural integration.

Earlier, opening a "new golden chapter" in bilateral ties, India and Indonesia announced a major partnership to modernise the archipelago's electoral framework through tailored voting technology, alongside expanding institutional security and cultural cooperation.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi, on a three-day official visit, held high-level discussions with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto to elevate their bilateral relationship.

Reflecting on the rapid expansion of the bilateral roadmap, the Prime Minister noted that the collaboration now spans crucial sectors.

"The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership built in 2018 is now reaching new heights. We are making strides across development, security, technology, culture and education," PM Modi stated.

The Prime Minister also noted that this alignment extends directly to global and maritime stability, adding, "India has always attached special importance to ASEAN centrality."

The July 6-8 visit, undertaken at the formal invitation of President Prabowo, marks Modi's fourth visit to Indonesia and serves as a vital platform to solidify a shared outlook on a free and open Indo-Pacific. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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