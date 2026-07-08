India, Indonesia call for decisive efforts to combat terrorism, seek action against globally proscribed terrorists

Jakarta [Indonesia], July 8 (ANI): India and Indonesia have unequivocally and strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and called for decisive and concerted international efforts to combat terrorism in a comprehensive and sustained manner and in accordance with international law.

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In a joint statement released after talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, the two countries called for action against globally proscribed terrorists, and terror entities including those listed in the UNSC 1267 Sanctions Committee.

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The leaders agreed to enhance cooperation in preventing and countering terrorism and violent extremism conducive to terrorism, including through efforts to counter terrorist financing, promote internationally agreed anti money laundering and countering financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) standards, prevent the misuse of new and emerging technologies for terrorist purposes, and address terrorist recruitment, including online recruitment and radicalization through digital platforms, and strengthen cooperation on countering radicalization and prevention of violent extremism (PVE) programs.

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The leaders called for a zero-tolerance approach to countering terrorism. They reaffirmed strong commitment to continue taking active measures to disrupt the terror financing channels and strengthen bilateral and multilateral cooperation including in the UN and FATF.

Recognising the linkages between terrorism and transnational organised crime, the two leaders agreed to enhance cooperation, in accordance with respective domestic laws and international obligations, including through sharing of information and best practices. The leaders also welcomed the early conclusion of the MoU on Cooperation in Counter Terrorism between the two countries, to be signed in the near future.

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The leaders expressed deep concerns over the situation in West Asia/Middle East and its global effects.

"They welcomed the Memorandum of Understanding signed on 17 June 2026. They underlined the importance of de-escalation and reiterated that all issues must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. They also share the same view to respect freedom of navigation and global flow of commerce and the implementation of transit passage through the Strait of Hormuz, in accordance with international law including the provisions of UNCLOS," the statement said.

The leaders welcomed the planned convening of the 3rd India-Indonesia Security Dialogue (IISD) as a platform to discuss security-related issues in a comprehensive manner. Through the dialogue, the two countries resolved to significantly enhance bilateral cooperation in countering terrorism, organized and transnational crime, emerging technology and cyber security, and defence industry, maritime, and space cooperation.

Both leaders also agreed to further discuss potential cooperation in cyber domain, including through policy dialogue, capacity building, sharing of best practices and exchanges of expertise on digital public infrastructure, financial technology, digital economy, artificial intelligence, digital forensics and Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) cooperation, protection of critical information infrastructure and capacity building on digital skills.

PM Modi and Indonesian President highlighted that economic and trade cooperation remains a key pillar of the dynamic India-Indonesia ties. Both leaders acknowledged the vast economic and developmental synergies between India's vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047' and 'Indonesia Emas 2045', and the role of broader and deeper economic integration between the two countries for unlocking greater economic opportunities.

Towards this, the leaders expressed desire for a timely conclusion of ASEAN India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA) review for a balanced, mutually beneficial and facilitative trade environment, followed by a comprehensive deeper bilateral trade engagement to enhance bilateral trade.

Both leaders emphasised the need to fully utilise and strengthen the existing bilateral economic mechanisms, including the convening in 2026 of the 2nd meeting of the Working Group on Trade and Investment (WGTI), the 4th Biennial Trade Ministers' Forum (BTMF), and the 1st meeting of the Joint Economic and Financial Dialogue (EFD). They noted that these mechanisms should work towards achieving concrete and business-oriented outcomes in addressing outstanding tariff and non-tariff issues, improving market access, facilitating trade and investment, and advancing cooperation in finance, digital economy, industry and supply chains, while respecting each country's domestic regulations and development priorities.

The two leaders underscored the importance of further strengthening collaboration in critical minerals and rare earths with a focus on building diversified and resilient supply chains essential for the growth of domestic manufacturing industries towards reducing vulnerabilities and strengthening economic security. The leaders commended the growing collaboration between the two countries on rare earths, and in this regard welcomed the signing of the MoU between Non- Ferrous Materials Technology Development Centre (NFTDC), Midwest Ltds., and PT. Perusahaan Mineral Nasional (PERMINAS).

PM Modi invited President Subianto to visit to India at a mutually convenient time.

The talks covered the full spectrum of bilateral relations, including political engagement, defence and security cooperation, maritime cooperation, trade and investment, digital economy, science and technology, space, critical minerals, energy, agriculture, health, pharma, education, culture, tourism, youth exchanges and people-to-people ties, in addition to regional and global developments of mutual interest.

They also witnessed the exchange of a number of bilateral documents, aimed at further strengthening the India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The two leaders welcomed the establishment of the India-Indonesia Parliamentary Friendship Groups in respective Parliaments and affirmed the need to enhance Parliamentary exchanges between the two democracies through regular visits of delegations between the two Parliaments.

Taking note of the current geopolitical situation, economic and supply chain disruptions, and global issues of mutual concern, both leaders underscored the need for greater strategic convergence and close coordination between India and Indonesia in multilateral and regional forums, including in the United Nations and its specialised agencies, towards a more balanced and representative world order based on international law, grounded in peace, stability, cooperation and prosperity in the region and beyond.

"The two sides reaffirmed their common respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and underlined the importance of upholding cultural and religious diversity, pluralism, and the rule of law as foundations for peace, stability and mutually beneficial cooperation in the region and beyond. Towards this, both leaders acknowledged the increasing role of South-South Cooperation and agreed to enhance cooperation on strengthening the voice of the Global South," the statement said.

The two leaders agreed to work towards meaningful reforms of international institutions reflective of the contemporary geopolitical realities and responsive to the aspirations of the Global South and reiterated the need for comprehensive reform and expansion of the United Nations Security Council, both in permanent and non-permanent categories of membership, through inclusive and member state-driven intergovernmental negotiations, including text-based negotiations. Reflecting the strong spirit of mutual support in multilateral forums, the two leaders discussed mutual support for various international candidatures.

The leaders reaffirmed their commitment towards a free, open, transparent, rules-based, peaceful, prosperous and inclusive Indo-Pacific region and underscored the importance of respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, adherence to international law, including the 1982 UNCLOS, freedom of navigation and overflight, while refraining from the threat or use of force and promoting dialogue and cooperation.

President Prabowo appreciated India's consistent support for ASEAN Unity and ASEAN Centrality in the evolving regional architecture for regional peace, stability and prosperity. The two sides supported further strengthening of the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which complements bilateral relations with respective Member States. Both leaders encouraged deepening of synergies, including through concrete initiatives, between ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP) for Peace, Stability and Prosperity in the Region' and India's Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI).

The statement further noted that the leaders welcomed cooperation through effective trilateral mechanism of India-Indonesia-Australia trilateral and explore opportunities for collaboration including in the areas of maritime domain awareness, marine pollution, blue economy and also under the frameworks of East Asia Summit (EAS), Indo-Pacific Oceans' Initiative (IPOI) and Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA).

According to the statement, the leaders acknowledged the need for reforms in global financial architecture as well as the importance of a rules-based, fair, open and inclusive international trading system with WTO at its core, responding to challenges of non-market practices, concentration of supply chains and uncertain market access.

Indonesia reaffirmed its full support to India's 2026 BRICS Chairship and India expressed its commitment to supporting Indonesia's role as a BRICS Member country.

Both leaders agreed to step up engagements through key platforms including BRICS, G20, IORA to contribute constructively to equitable global governance and sustainable development. (ANI)

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