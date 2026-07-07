India-Indonesia sign BrahMos, ASTRA deal, agree to cooperation in Space sector

Jakarta [Indonesia], July 7 (ANI): In a significant milestone in defence and strategic cooperation between India and Indonesia, the two countries on Tuesday signed landmark agreements for the supply of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles and ASTRA beyond-visual-range air-to-air missiles.

Advertisement

The deal was announced following high-level bilateral talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto at the Istana Merdeka in Jakarta.

Advertisement

The missile deals are part of a series of strategic agreements aimed at deepening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two maritime neighbours.

Advertisement

India agreed to supply ASTRA systems to Indonesia. The two nations also finalised a framework on maritime safety and security cooperation.

Addressing a joint press conference, PM Modi described the day as the start of a "golden chapter" in bilateral relations.

Advertisement

"Today marks the beginning of a golden chapter in the India-Indonesia partnership, and this golden chapter will have a profound positive impact on the world of the 21st century, on all of humanity," PM Modi said.

"The growing trust between our countries is strengthening our defence, security, and maritime cooperation," he said while addressing a joint press statement with Indonesian President Subianto.

The two nations, which share a decades-long partnership in space, have decided to elevate this through joint research and capacity building. PM Modi confirmed that Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will assist in the exploration of outer space for peaceful purposes and help in the capacity building of Indonesia's space sector.

India and Indonesia established formal defence ties in 1951, while a Defence Cooperation Agreement was signed in 2001 and renewed in 2006. The partnership received a major boost during Prime Minister Modi's visit to Indonesia in 2018, when both countries signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Defence Cooperation.

Over the years, the two countries have broadened military engagement across all three services through bilateral and multilateral exercises, coordinated maritime patrols, defence dialogues, training exchanges and cooperation between defence industries.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that the leaders reviewed the "full spectrum" of the partnership. Following the talks, several MoUs were exchanged in the presence of both leaders.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi was conferred with Indonesia's highest civilian honour, which he dedicated to the "crores of Indians" and the historic bonds between the two nations. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)