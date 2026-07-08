India, Indonesia sign Brahmos, Astra deals; to boost cooperation in critical minerals, agriculture

Jakarta [Indonesia], July 8 (ANI): India and Indonesia on Tuesday signed some significant agreements including for supply of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles and ASTRA beyond-visual-range air-to-air missiles as the two countries reaffirmed their commitment towards a free, open, transparent, rules-based, peaceful, prosperous and inclusive Indo-Pacific region..

Advertisement

A joint statement released after talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, said the two leaders highlighted that economic and trade cooperation remains a key pillar of the dynamic India-Indonesia ties and acknowledged the vast economic and developmental synergies between India's vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047' and 'Indonesia Emas 2045'.

Advertisement

Recognizing that India and Indonesia are maritime neighbours and strategic partners with robust defence cooperation, and recalling the adoption of the "Shared Vision of India-Indonesia on Maritime Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific" in 2018, both leaders reaffirmed their strong commitment to further enhance and broaden the defence and maritime partnership.

Advertisement

Both leaders agreed to further strengthen cooperation and enhance engagements in both traditional and emerging areas of defence cooperation, including regular defence dialogue, joint exercises, staff talks, joint research and co-production of new defence technologies, port calls, peacekeeping activities, information sharing, hydrography, capacity building, cadet training and exchanges, and defence industrial cooperation. They welcomed the elevation of defence cooperation, including through cooperation on BrahMos Missile System, and the Air-to-Air Missile Cooperation Agreement.

They welcomed the positioning of an International Liaison Officer (ILO) from Indonesia at Information Fusion Centre-Indian Ocean region (IFC-IOR) Gurugram and agreed to continue discussions to identify mutually beneficial areas of cooperation in maritime security.

Advertisement

Both leaders identified collaboration in defence industry and technology as one of the priority areas of cooperation and agreed to expand mutually beneficial collaboration between the defence industries for joint production of equipment, technology transfer, technical assistance and capacity building, sourcing of defence equipment including cooperation in ship-building, establishment of MRO facilities for similar defence platforms, exploring establishment of defence R&D, and strengthening defence supply chain ecosystem. Both leaders welcomed progress in pharmaceutical collaboration between Armed Forces Medical Establishments of India and Indonesia on supply of military medicines.

The two leaders underscored the importance of further strengthening collaboration in critical minerals and rare earths with a focus on building diversified and resilient supply chains essential for the growth of domestic manufacturing industries towards reducing vulnerabilities and strengthening economic security.

The leaders also welcomed the signing of the MoU in cooperation in the field of Minerals and Technology of Steel Supply Chain. They also welcomed the Strategic Joint Venture between Steel Authority of India Ltd. (SAIL) and PT. Krakatau Steel to explore the establishment of Stainless-Steel Slab Manufacturing Facility in Indonesia.

Both leaders welcomed the progress towards the operationalisation of guidelines on Local Currency Transaction (LCT) between the Reserve Bank of India and Bank Indonesia and noted that this would further promote trade and investment between India and Indonesia and deepen financial integration between the two economies.

The leaders also agreed to deepen cooperation in food security and nutrition, while respecting each country's domestic policies. They welcomed efforts to enhance cooperation in agriculture and food security, including through food and agriculture trade, joint studies, innovation, and knowledge sharing to support sustainable and resilient food systems, as mutually agreed.

The leaders looked forward to the early conclusion of the MoU on cooperation in the field of Agriculture and Allied sectors, and the early renewal of MoU in the field of Marine and Fisheries Cooperation.

The leaders welcomed the ongoing collaboration in the field of pharmaceuticals and medical products. They welcomed the signing of the MoU between CDSCO and BPOM on cooperation in the field of Medical Products Regulation.

The leaders agreed to strengthen cooperation in the fertilizer sector and underscored the importance of ensuring stable, affordable and reliable fertilizer availability amid evolving global market conditions.

Both leaders emphasised the importance of enhanced maritime and air connectivity between the countries and encouraged greater air connectivity and port-to-port connections.

President Prabowo welcomed India's interest in partnering on the integrated development of the Sabang Port.

Both leaders recognized that such a partnership --spanning cruise and marine-tourism facilities, maritime industries (ship-repair and shipbuilding), and shore-based services supporting offshore energy activities in the Andaman Sea -- would foster institutional, physical, digital and flow of people and commodities between Andaman and Nicobar Islands of India and Provinces in Sumatra Island, that contribute to generating investment, employment, transfer of technology and shared regional prosperity.

PM Modi and Indonesian President encouraged their concerned authorities to work out the scope, modalities and financing of the project, consistent with Indonesia's development plans and applicable regulations, in a time-bound and mutually beneficial manner.

Both leaders welcomed the launch of Indonesia Open Network (ION), based on Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) architecture in India, to increase the participation of Indonesian MSMEs in the digital economy through digital networks.

The two leaders welcomed the progress towards the implementation of the Cross-Border QR Payment Linkage between India and Indonesia as agreed between the Reserve Bank of India and Bank Indonesia. This initiative marks an important milestone in strengthening bilateral payment connectivity between Indonesia and India. The linkage will enhance transaction efficiency, strengthen financial resilience, and promote inclusive economic growth, particularly by supporting MSMEs, tourism, and students.

Both leaders welcomed the conclusion of the MoU on Cooperation in the Field of Telecommunications Technologies and Services between India and Indonesia which will further strengthen cooperation in telecommunications technologies and digital connectivity to support inclusive economic growth and digital transformation. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)