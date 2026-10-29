India, Indonesia special forces conduct joint live-firing drills during exercise Garuda Shakti

Banyuwangi [Indonesia], October 29 (ANI): Indian and Indonesian Special Forces have conducted joint live-firing drills in Banyuwangi, Indonesia, as part of the ongoing 11th edition of Exercise Garuda Shakti, aimed at enhancing combat proficiency, operational readiness and interoperability between the two countries.

The training included combat marksmanship, transition firing and sniper firing, with an emphasis on precision, speed and accuracy under simulated combat conditions.

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The joint exercise commenced on October 27 and will continue until November 6. The Indian contingent comprises troops from the Parachute Regiment (Special Forces), while the Indonesian contingent includes personnel from the Indonesian Special Forces.

The exercise aims to strengthen mutual understanding, cooperation and interoperability between the Special Forces of both nations through joint training and the exchange of operational expertise.

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The training programme focuses on tactics, techniques and procedures for special operations in jungle environments. It includes obstacle crossing, combat marksmanship, mountaineering, air assault training and combat-hardening sessions. Personnel from both contingents are also exchanging knowledge on weapons, equipment and operational practices.

The joint training will culminate in a validation exercise designed to simulate realistic operational scenarios and assess the endurance, coordination and combat readiness of the participating troops.

The exercise is expected to further strengthen defence cooperation and bilateral relations between India and Indonesia, particularly in the field of military-to-military engagement.

India and Indonesia have been expanding their defence and strategic partnership through regular dialogues, joint military exercises and cooperation in defence technology and maritime security.

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to Indonesia from July 6 to 8, 2026, both countries reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The two sides also underscored the importance of expanding defence cooperation, including joint exercises, information sharing, defence research and industrial collaboration. (ANI)

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