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Home / World / India, IOM discuss global migration, mobility trends

India, IOM discuss global migration, mobility trends

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ANI
Updated At : 05:11 PM Oct 16, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI): India and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) held discussions on Friday regarding global migration and mobility trends, alongside methods to amplify India's prospects in this context.

The discussions unfolded during a meeting between Secretary (CPV and OIA) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Sripriya Ranganathan, and IOM Director General Amy Pope in New Delhi.

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Providing details on the engagement, the MEA posted on X, "Secretary CPV OIA Sripriya Ranganathan and Ms. Amy Pope, Director General of the International Organization for Migration held discussions about global migration and mobility trends and ways of expanding India's opportunities in this situation."

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Earlier on Thursday, Amy Pope met Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment Shobha Karandlaje in New Delhi, where they held discussions concerning cooperation on skills recognition, ethical recruitment and regular labour pathways designed to protect workers and broaden opportunities.

Following that meeting, Amy Pope wrote on X, "Skills can open doors, but mobility must be safe and work for people. With Labour Minister Shobha Karandlaje today, we discussed practical cooperation on skills recognition, ethical recruitment and regular labour pathways that protect workers and expand opportunity."

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Pope also met workers in Chennai who receive assistance from the IOM via Mobile Worker Resource Centres.

Sharing her observations, Amy Pope posted on X, "In Chennai, I met workers who get help from IOM right where they live and work, through Mobile Worker Resource Centres. Good information, at the right time, can change a life. With private sector partners, UN Migration is helping more workers get this support."

Earlier, in May this year, Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh held a meeting with IOM Director General Amy Pope on the sidelines of the International Migration Review Forum 2026 in New York, where they held discussions on expanding and diversifying regular migration pathways, as well as India's proactive stance on implementing GCM and IOM activities nationwide.

Reflecting on that interaction, Singh posted on X, "Had a meeting with Director General of International Organization for Migration, Ms. Amy Pope, on the sidelines of #IMRF2026 in New York. Discussions focused on expanding and diversifying regular migration pathways and on India's proactive approach to the implementation of GCM and IOM activities in India." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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