DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / India-Iran holds bilateral political consultations

India-Iran holds bilateral political consultations

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:10 PM Sep 09, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Tehran [Iran], September 9 (ANI): The annual bilateral political consultations between India and Iran, co-chaired by Anand Prakash, Joint Secretary (PAI), and Mohammad Reza Bahrami, Director General for South Asia Division, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, were held in Tehran.

Advertisement

According a statement by Ministry of External Affairs, both sides recalled the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, and emphasised their readiness to develop further and deepen relation in line with mutual interests.

Both sides also reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation, including connectivity, International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), economic, financial, trade and commercial matters, and other areas of mutual interest. They exchanged views on regional and global developments and emphasised the need to strengthen cooperation within the UN and other regional and multilateral organisations.

Advertisement

Both sides expressed satisfaction at the regular holding of the annual political consultations as a prelude to Foreign Office Consultations at the Foreign Secretary/Deputy Foreign Minister level of the two countries. They reaffirmed the importance of this process and agreed to coordinate efforts accordingly, the statement added.

The next round of bilateral political consultations will be held in New Delhi in 2026, the statement added.

Advertisement

India-Iran relations span centuries marked by meaningful interactions. The two countries shared a border till 1947 and share several common features in their language, culture and traditions, as per the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts