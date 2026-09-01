"India, Iran working to strengthen ties": Iranian journalist on Modi-Pezeshkian meeting

Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], September 1 (ANI): India and Iran are working to further strengthen their bilateral relationship across various fields despite opposition from some countries in the region, according to journalist Hassan Choupani Safar from the Iranian media outlet Fars News, who has been following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian,

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Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, on the sidelines of the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Kyrgyzstan, Safar said India and Iran are "two powerful Asian countries" with strong economic and political ties and highlighted the importance of Chabahar Port in connecting India with Central Asia.

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"Yesterday, Iranian President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian and Indian Prime Minister Mr Modi met on the sidelines of the 25th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Kyrgyzstan. Iran and India are two powerful Asian countries, both economically and politically, and have enjoyed very good economic cooperation. Although Iran has faced extensive economic sanctions for around 47 years, Chabahar Port received waivers from sanctions," Safar said.

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He said the Chabahar route connects India with Central Asia and facilitates the movement of goods between India, Central Asia and Russia.

"This route connects India by sea and then links to Central Asia by rail, carrying Indian exports to Central Asia and goods from Central Asia and Russia to India. Its railway link is due to be completed this year, which will help boost trade along the route," he said.

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Safar said cooperation between the two countries has remained good across various fields, although economic ties have slowed at times, particularly following what he termed the "40-day war" waged by the United States against Iran.

"Cooperation between the two countries has been good across various fields, although economic ties have slowed somewhat at times, particularly following the 40-day war that the United States waged against Iran. We hope these ties will expand," he said.

He said both Tehran and New Delhi want to broaden cooperation in various fields and are working to strengthen their relationship despite opposition from some countries in the region.

"Both countries want to broaden cooperation in various fields. Although some countries in the region do not want strong ties between Iran and India, both Tehran and New Delhi are working to strengthen their relationship," Safar said.

The Iranian journalist also highlighted the SCO as an important platform for India and Iran to advance cooperation, saying meetings on the sidelines of the grouping as well as its institutional framework could be used to deepen bilateral engagement.

"The two countries can also use meetings on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, as well as its institutional framework, to strengthen cooperation in various fields," he said.

Yesterday, PM Modi held bilateral talks with Iranian President Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek and urged the protection of commercial shipping, insisting that seafarers and civilians must not be harmed amid the ongoing West Asia conflict.

Following the meeting, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson stated that the two leaders discussed bilateral ties, trade, the prevailing situation in West Asia and the safety of seafarers.

"The two leaders discussed various aspects of bilateral ties. They reviewed recent developments in the West Asia region. Prime Minister reiterated India's consistent position that all issues must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. Prime Minister also underlined the need for continued efforts to ensure peace and stability in the region and for safeguarding freedom of navigation and commerce," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a statement.

Reiterating India's readiness to closely cooperate with Iran in multilateral organisations, including BRICS and SCO, Prime Minister Modi conveyed to Pezeshkian that he looked forward to welcoming the Iranian President to India for the BRICS Summit scheduled in New Delhi on September 12-13.

Prime Minister Modi also expressed New Delhi's resolve to "expand and diversify" bilateral trade channels with Iran, emphasising the country's dedication to deepening historic ties across multiple domains.

Sharing details of the engagement on social media, PM Modi posted, "Met President Masoud Pezeshkian in Bishkek. Reiterated our commitment to strengthening India's long-standing friendship with Iran across diverse sectors."

"We want to expand and diversify our trade basket in the times to come. We had a discussion on the prevailing situation in the region. India will continue to support all efforts aimed at ensuring lasting peace," he added.

The high-level discussions took place against the backdrop of ongoing conflicts in West Asia impacting regional stability, commercial navigation and maritime logistics. (ANI)

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