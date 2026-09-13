"India is a great leader to organise such an amazing event": Egyptian AI expert Ahmed Elsharkawy hails BRICS Summit

New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): As the 18th BRICS Summit continues to draw global acclaim for its meticulous execution and visionary agenda, an international expert has commended India's leadership in steering the multilateral bloc towards cutting-edge technological cooperation.

Speaking to ANI, Egyptian AI Expert Ahmed Elsharkawy lauded the mega-event, stating, "It was very well organised. India is a great leader to organise such an amazing and very well-structured event. This version of BRICS will be focusing more on discussing how to cooperate and collaborate on artificial intelligence, especially the sovereign AI project."

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Building upon these international perspectives, the two-day summit, held in the national capital under the overarching theme "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability", has served as a crucial platform for advancing sustainable development, technological collaboration, and robust financial partnerships.

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Aligning directly with these deliberations, BRICS leaders earlier unanimously adopted the comprehensive New Delhi Declaration 2026.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the outcome as a reflection of a grouping that is wider in reach and stronger in purpose.

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Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi emphasised that the declaration prioritises innovation, sustainability, and people-to-people ties to make cooperation increasingly practical and responsive to the aspirations of developing nations. "I thank all the fellow BRICS nations and their leaders for its adoption," the Prime Minister stated.

Outlining the strategic roadmap for future growth, PM Modi noted that the declaration looks firmly towards tomorrow, committing the bloc to deepening cooperation in artificial intelligence, digital public infrastructure, quantum technologies, startups, MSMEs, science, and research.

Complementing these forward-looking objectives, the grouping has resolved to strengthen the New Development Bank while advancing collaborative efforts across food security, health, energy resilience, robust supply chains, and sustainable infrastructure.

Marking two decades of evolution and diplomatic milestones alongside these achievements, India released two commemorative postage stamps during the summit, celebrating the bloc's trajectory as a vital forum for dialogue.

Reflecting India's deep-rooted commitment to environmental stewardship within this framework, the summit also witnessed Prime Minister Modi and fellow BRICS leaders jointly planting saplings of the Banyan tree at the venue.

Symbolising endurance and sustainability in Indian civilisation, the gesture underscored the collective resolve of member nations to leave a greener legacy for future generations.

The high-profile gathering has successfully brought together current members and partner countries, reinforcing India's leadership under its 2026 chairship.

BRICS currently comprises 11 member states, Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the UAE, alongside ten partner countries that joined the framework in 2025, collectively shaping a resilient and cooperative global future. (ANI)

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