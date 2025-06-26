Qingdao [China], June 26 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday reaffirmed India's steadfast support for peace, security and stability in Afghanistan while addressing the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers' meeting in Qingdao, China.

Advertisement

"India has been consistent and steadfast in its policy in support of peace, security and stability in Afghanistan. Our immediate priorities in Afghanistan include providing humanitarian assistance to Afghan people and contributing to Afghanistan's overall developmental needs. As Afghanistan's largest regional development partner, India continues to implement capacity-building initiatives for the Afghan people," he said.

Underscoring India's civilisational values and global vision, Singh highlighted the country's efforts to build consensus in tackling global challenges through cooperation and emphasised the need for a unified response to transnational threats, including terrorism, cyber-attacks, and hybrid warfare.

Advertisement

"India has sought to build consensus on dealing with global challenges on the basis of motto One Earth, One Family, One Future, which is founded on our civilizational ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family). Mutual understanding and mutual benefit must be our guiding principles," the Defence Minister said.

Calling for greater unity within the SCO framework, Singh stressed the need for enhanced cooperation to ensure regional peace and stability.

Advertisement

"India supports greater cooperation and mutual trust among SCO members. We should collectively aspire to fulfil the aspirations and expectations of our people as well as tackle today's challenges. We must all be in lockstep in our endeavour in strengthening stability and security in our neighbourhood," he noted.

Singh further emphasised India's commitment to improving regional connectivity, particularly with Central Asia, while upholding the core principles of the SCO charter.

"India is committed to increasing its connectivity with Central Asia. Better connectivity not only enhances mutual trade but also fosters mutual trust. However, in these efforts, it is essential to uphold the basic principles of the SCO charter, particularly respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of member states," he stated.

He stressed the importance of reformed multilateralism in building cooperation and preventing conflict between countries.

Reinforcing the value of multilateralism and shared responsibility, Singh said, "No country, however large and powerful, can manage alone. In fact, the very idea of a global order, or indeed of multilateralism, is the assumption that nations have to work with each other for their mutual and collective benefit. This is also reflective of our age-old Sanskrit saying 'Sarve Jana Sukhino Bhavantu' which implies peace and prosperity to all."

The SCO Defence Ministers' Meeting is being held from June 25-26 in Qingdao and brings together defence leaders from member states to deliberate on regional and international peace and security, counter-terrorism, and defence cooperation.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Defence, India is expected to highlight its continued commitment to the principles and mandate of the SCO, share its vision for global peace and security, and advocate joint and consistent efforts to eliminate terrorism and extremism. The Ministry also noted India's focus on expanding trade, economic cooperation, and connectivity within the SCO.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from participating countries, including China and Russia.

The Ministry of Defence further stated that India places special importance on the SCO as a platform for promoting multilateralism, political dialogue, economic development, security, and people-to-people ties in the region.

"SCO pursues its policy based on the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity of nations, non-interference in internal affairs, mutual respect, understanding and equality of all member states," the statement said.

Established in 2001, the SCO is an intergovernmental organisation that focuses on regional stability and cooperation. India became a full member in 2017 and held the rotating Chairmanship in 2023.

The SCO currently comprises India, China, Russia, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Iran, and Belarus. China holds the Chair of the SCO for 2025 under the theme 'Upholding the Shanghai Spirit: SCO on the Move.' (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)