DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / "India is an incredible place to develop AI," says Data Scientist and AI expert

"India is an incredible place to develop AI," says Data Scientist and AI expert

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 03:45 AM Feb 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): Raphael Leuner, Data Scientist and AI expert at German Federal Foreign Office, said that India is an incredible place to develop AI, or where AI is being developed.

Advertisement

Talking to ANI on the sidelines of the AI India Summit, Leuner said that there are so many talented young people here, and admired the diversity of languages here.

Advertisement

He said, "I'm super impressed by how big it is. This has been my first session now, so I'm super curious on what other topics are being discussed here. It's such a diverse and full program. Definitely not enough time to see everything I would like to see. Just very excited about the next couple of days. I think the expectation is to really listen to voices from all over the world who are coming here and for a discussion on one of the most important topics at this point in time. India is an incredible place to develop AI, or where AI is being developed. There are so many talented young people here, especially with the diversity of languages here."

Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to deliver the inaugural address at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 on Thursday February 19, setting the stage for strengthened global collaboration and advancing India's vision for inclusive, trusted, and development-orientated Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The summit, the first global AI event hosted in the Global South, being held from February 16 to 20 at Bharat Mandapam, brings together policymakers, technology leaders, researchers, startups, and investors from around the world to showcase real-world AI applications and foster international partnerships in the rapidly evolving field of AI.

Advertisement

The summit aims to translate AI innovations into actionable development outcomes aligned with India's strategic initiatives, such as the IndiaAI Mission and Digital India.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister inaugurated the AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital, underscoring India's commitment to responsible and inclusive Artificial Intelligence.

The Summit will witness unprecedented participation, with over 20 Heads of State, 60 Ministers, and 500 global AI leaders. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts