"India is an incredible place to develop AI," says Data Scientist and AI expert

New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): Raphael Leuner, Data Scientist and AI expert at German Federal Foreign Office, said that India is an incredible place to develop AI, or where AI is being developed.

Talking to ANI on the sidelines of the AI India Summit, Leuner said that there are so many talented young people here, and admired the diversity of languages here.

He said, "I'm super impressed by how big it is. This has been my first session now, so I'm super curious on what other topics are being discussed here. It's such a diverse and full program. Definitely not enough time to see everything I would like to see. Just very excited about the next couple of days. I think the expectation is to really listen to voices from all over the world who are coming here and for a discussion on one of the most important topics at this point in time. India is an incredible place to develop AI, or where AI is being developed. There are so many talented young people here, especially with the diversity of languages here."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to deliver the inaugural address at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 on Thursday February 19, setting the stage for strengthened global collaboration and advancing India's vision for inclusive, trusted, and development-orientated Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The summit, the first global AI event hosted in the Global South, being held from February 16 to 20 at Bharat Mandapam, brings together policymakers, technology leaders, researchers, startups, and investors from around the world to showcase real-world AI applications and foster international partnerships in the rapidly evolving field of AI.

The summit aims to translate AI innovations into actionable development outcomes aligned with India's strategic initiatives, such as the IndiaAI Mission and Digital India.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister inaugurated the AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital, underscoring India's commitment to responsible and inclusive Artificial Intelligence.

The Summit will witness unprecedented participation, with over 20 Heads of State, 60 Ministers, and 500 global AI leaders. (ANI)

