India is land of Buddha, PM Modi preserving Buddhist legacy and values: BJP's Tarun Chugh meets Dalai Lama in Ladakh

India is land of Buddha, PM Modi preserving Buddhist legacy and values: BJP's Tarun Chugh meets Dalai Lama in Ladakh

ANI
Updated At : 06:20 PM Jul 15, 2025 IST
Ladakh [India], July 15 (ANI): BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh met Dalai Lama on Tuesday in Ladakh. The meeting reflected a deep spiritual connection and mutual reverence for India's civilisational responsibility in promoting peace, compassion, and religious freedom.

In a deeply moving message, the Dalai Lama said "Since coming into exile from Tibet in 1959, we have received immense support and assistance from the Government of India. It is thanks to India's generosity that we have been able to preserve our unique identity, language, and cultural heritage, deeply rooted in the principles of ahimsa (non-violence) and karuna (compassion)."

Tarun Chugh said that the Dalai Lama is not just a spiritual leader but a living embodiment of India's civilisational values. "His message of compassion, universal brotherhood, and spiritual strength resonates with the soul of India," Chugh said.

He added that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India has stood firm on its ancient promise of being a sanctuary for seekers of truth and justice. Recalling PM Modi's own words, PM Modi, is preserving Buddhist legacy and values, Chugh said, "India is the land of Buddha, and Prime Minister Modi is making every possible effort to protect and preserve the legacy of Bhagwan Buddha, not just for India, but for the world."

Chugh also highlighted Ladakh's significance, not just as a strategic frontier but as a sacred region where Buddhist wisdom, Indian civilisation, and national pride converge. He said India's commitment to spiritual freedom and cultural preservation is not a matter of policy, it is a civilisational dharma.

This meeting, Chugh said, was not just a political gesture but a reaffirmation of India's timeless duty to protect the torchbearers of truth, ahimsa, and dharma in a turbulent world. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

