"India is ready and has capability to fight terrorism on its own": Former Dy NSA Pankaj Saran in London

London [UK], June 1 (ANI): Former Deputy National Security Advisor Pankaj Saran, who is part of the delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad as part of Modi government's big diplomatic outreach following operation Sindoor stressed that India is ready and has the capability to fight terrorism on its own.

He also expressed optimism that the delegation will be "able" to highlight India's stand on terrorism.

On breakfast briefing by High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami, Former Deputy NSA Pankaj Saran told ANI, "It is a fruitful program in London, meeting everyone, a big diaspora, media, think tanks, Parliament, every cross section. We have very strong historical ties with the UK... The High Commissioner briefed us in a very comprehensive way on the whole question of terrorism, what we should be doing...what the mood in London is... We are very hopeful and very positive that we will be able to convey the message that we have come to do. We have a very senior delegation of members of Parliament, highly experienced, cutting across party lines, across all regions of India. There can be no one better than them to explain India's position. There's a lot of optimism, hope and confidence in the Indian delegation..."

He also undercored the support of UK (in India's fight against terorism).

"UK's support is very important. The delegation here is to convey that this is the new normal for India, that India is ready and has the capability to fight terrorism on its own. What we are looking for is understanding. The actual actions and solutions can only be found by India. The messaging this time is quite different..."

The delegation, arrived in London on Saturday (local time) as part of India's global outreach program to convey the country's firm stance against terrorism.

The delegation landed in the United Kingdom after completing visits to France, Italy, and Denmark, where they engaged with government officials, diaspora, and other stakeholders to raise awareness about India's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism.

Upon their arrival, Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "We are here in London. We will keep our stance on terrorism effectively, here. We believe that we will get that support here as well, the way we have received the support in those three countries."

The delegation also includes BJP MPs Daggubati Purandeswari, MJ Akbar, Gulam Ali Khatana and Samik Bhattacharya; Congress MP Amar Singh, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi. (ANI)

