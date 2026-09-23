"India is the indispensable voice" in future climate, energy policy: Australian Climate, Energy Minister Chris Bowen

New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): Australian Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen on Wednesday said that India was the “indispensable voice” in the future of climate and energy policy, highlighting its progress and role in delivering practical outcomes at COP31.

Speaking at the Chintan Research Foundation (CRF) Pre-COP Dialogue in New Delhi, Bowen said he had chosen to visit India instead of New York, reflecting the importance he attaches to India, Australia and the COP31 process.

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He said, “Well, my friends, I had a choice this week: New York or New Delhi. I chose New Delhi,” Bowen said, adding that it was a “reflection of India's importance to me, and to Australia, and to the COP31 process, and our friendship.”

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“I’m so glad to be back in India--the indispensable voice in the future of climate and energy policy,” he said, noting that he had first visited India in 1998 and that this was his 14th visit.

“Every visit reinforces the scale, the dynamism, the innovation--all of which matter to the future of the global economy and the climate effort,” Bowen said.

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He praised India's progress on climate and energy, saying the country's experience was increasingly being cited in international discussions.

“The Indian story is a remarkable one, one to be celebrated,” Bowen said. “Now, when I speak to global peers, I cite India's success and progress as a world leader, and I mean it.”

As President of Negotiations for COP31, Bowen said he was in India to listen, learn and help build consensus for practical outcomes.

“And as President of Negotiations for COP31, I am here to listen, to learn, and to help build the consensus needed to deliver practical outcomes,” he said.

Bowen said COP31 would deliver a new Just Transition mechanism and stressed the need to translate discussions on mitigation and finance into action.

“COP31 will deliver a new Just Transition mechanism,” he said.

He added that discussions would focus on how to advance mitigation and finance “from negotiations to deliver a better impact in real-world action”, which could give the private sector confidence to invest and accelerate research, development, finance and investment.

Bowen also highlighted Australia-India cooperation on rooftop solar, pointing to the Australia-India Rooftop Solar Training Academy in Gandhinagar.

“It’s already delivering practical outcomes, including the Australia-India Rooftop Solar Training Academy in Gandhinagar, which will train 2,000 solar technicians in its first two years, creating opportunities for women and young people in particular,” he said.

He said India would be an important partner in the COP process.

“And India, as an important and respected member of the COP, will be a key and respected partner,” Bowen said.

“I look forward to working closely with India to make COP31 a success: practical, focused, cooperative, and focused on delivery,” he added.

COP 31 will take place at the Antalya Expo Center in Antalya, Turkiye, from November 9 to 20. (ANI)

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