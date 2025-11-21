DT
Home / World / "India-Israel FTA will be a stepping stone to our shared prosperity": Piyush Goyal

"India-Israel FTA will be a stepping stone to our shared prosperity": Piyush Goyal

ANI
12:10 AM Nov 21, 2025 IST
Tel Aviv [Israel], November 21 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, said on Thursday that the India-Israel Free Trade Agreement (FTA) will be a "stepping stone" to the prosperity of both nations.

Goyal said that India's skills can be used by Israel for its metro project.

"India-Israel FTA will be a stepping stone to our shared prosperity. India's skills can be leveraged by Israel for its metro project in Tel Aviv," Goyal said.

