"India-Israel FTA will be a stepping stone to our shared prosperity": Piyush Goyal

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 21 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, said on Thursday that the India-Israel Free Trade Agreement (FTA) will be a "stepping stone" to the prosperity of both nations.

Goyal said that India's skills can be used by Israel for its metro project.

"India-Israel FTA will be a stepping stone to our shared prosperity. India's skills can be leveraged by Israel for its metro project in Tel Aviv," Goyal said.

