India issues advisory for students planning to study in China

Beijing, September 10

India has issued a detailed advisory for prospective students wanting to study medicine in China, cautioning them of the pitfalls, including poor pass percentage, mandatory learning of official spoken language Putonghua and stringent norms to qualify to practice in India.

The advisory was issued as thousands of Indians studying in Chinese medical colleges are currently stuck at home for over two years due to Beijing’s Covid visa ban. According to official estimates, over 23,000 Indian students are currently enrolled in various Chinese universities. A vast majority of them are medical students.

After over two years of Covid visa restrictions, China has recently started issuing visas to a selected number of students to return. However, most of them struggled to return as there are no direct flights and the two countries are still in talks to work out limited flight facilities keeping in view Beijing’s quarantine restrictions.

The Chinese medical colleges, meanwhile, began enrolment for new students from India and abroad.

Against this backdrop, the Indian Embassy in Beijing issued a comprehensive advisory on Thursday for students from India wanting to study medicine in China.

A striking feature of the advisory is that only 16 per cent of the students passed the required test between 2015 and 2021 to qualify to practice in India. — PTI

16% passed test

A striking feature of the advisory is that only 16% of the students passed the required test between 2015 and 2021 to qualify to practice in India.