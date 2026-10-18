India issues fresh advisory, asks its nationals in Saudi Arabia to take ‘due precautions’

India on Sunday issued a fresh advisory for its nationals in Saudi Arabia, asking them to take “due precautions” amid heightened security concerns following strikes by Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh advised the Indian Community “to take due precautions under the prevailing situation,” in a social media post on Sunday.

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“In case of an aerial attack, immediately proceed to the nearest safe place (inside a building or an interior room away from windows), and refrain from filming, publishing, or sharing any information, photos, or videos related to the ongoing events,” the Indian mission said.

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The fresh advisory came amid heightened security concerns following drone and missile attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels on Saudi Arabia, including a deadly strike on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport on October 10.

The attack killed an Indian national and injured several others, prompting the Indian Embassy to reiterate its safety advisory.

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The Indian mission informed that its officials continue to visit hospitals where injured Indian nationals are receiving medical treatment, and are in constant touch with their families and providing necessary assistance.

It said Riyadh’s international airport remained closed to flight operations, while airports in Dammam, Jeddah and Medina remained operational, although some disruptions continued.

Indian carriers have extended the suspension of flights to and from Saudi Arabia, it said.

Air India, Air India Express, and IndiGo have suspended flights until Oct 24, on all routes. Akasa Air has suspended flights until Oct 27, on all routes, the Indian mission informed.

Saudia: Scheduled flights to India from Dammam, Jeddah and Medina are available. Flynas, Dammam–Delhi and Dammam–Mumbai flights (Oct 17–24) are available along with scheduled Dammam–Lucknow services. Flyadeal Dammam–Mumbai flights on Oct 17–18 are also available.

“Indian nationals requiring urgent departure may consider transiting via Bahrain, Kuwait, or Qatar, subject to obtaining the necessary visas,” the Indian mission said.

The embassy asked Indian nationals planning to travel to Saudi Arabia, including for Umrah, to take into account ongoing disruptions at Saudi airports and the possibility of flight cancellations, which may result in extended stays.

“In case of queries, 24x7 control rooms of the Embassy and Consulate may be contacted,” it said.

Embassy of India, Riyadh can be contacted on Telephone: +966-554412016; +966-542126784 and toll-free number 8002471234 within KSA only. It can also be contacted on WhatsApp at +966-536216082 through messages and Email can be sent to cw.riyadh@mea.gov.in.

Consulate General of India in Jeddah can be contacted via telephone at +966-12-2614093 and +966-556122301.

It can also be contacted on WhatsApp: +966-536209704 (messages only) and by email at pbskcgi@gmail.com.

Earlier, the Indian Embassy asked its nationals to take note of and follow updated directives issued by Saudi authorities for people receiving emergency warnings through the National Early Warning Platform for Emergencies.

The instructions – which were shared through social media platforms – ask people to remain calm, follow official directions and immediately move to the nearest safe place inside a building, preferably an interior room away from windows, until the danger has passed.

People have been advised not to leave their homes or buildings until the danger has passed, stay away from open areas, windows and glass, and avoid standing on balconies or rooftops.

Those outdoors have been asked to enter the nearest building or take shelter behind a solid barrier.

The instructions also advise people to avoid crowds and dangerous areas and refrain from taking photographs.

People who receive an alert while driving have been advised to pull over to the side of the road, away from bridges and high-rise buildings.

The instructions say people can call emergency number 911 in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh and the Eastern Province in case of any threat or danger, and 998 in the rest of Saudi Arabia.

People have also been asked to follow instructions issued by the competent authorities through official channels.