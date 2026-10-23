India, Italy discuss institutionalising naval engagements, deepening operational cooperation

New Delhi [India], October 23 (ANI): Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Krishna Swaminathan held a meeting with the Italian Navy’s Chief of Staff, Admiral Giuseppe Berutti Bergotto, in New Delhi on Friday, where discussions focused on institutionalising navy-to-navy engagements, deepening operational cooperation, expanding multilateral cooperation on shared maritime security priorities and strengthening professional exchanges.

The discussions took place after Admiral Giuseppe Berutti Bergotto was received by Admiral Krishna Swaminathan and accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the South Block Lawns in New Delhi.

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"Adm Giuseppe Berutti Bergotto, Chief of Staff, Italian Navy, on an official visit to India, was received by Adm Krishna Swaminathan, CNS, and accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour at South Block Lawns, New Delhi. Building on the momentum of the India–Italy Special Strategic Partnership, discussions focused on institutionalising Navy-to-Navy engagements, including bilateral naval exercises and Staff Talks," the Indian Navy spokesperson posted on X.

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"Deepening operational cooperation through enhanced maritime interactions and interoperability. Expanding multilateral cooperation on shared maritime security priorities. Strengthening professional exchanges through training and sharing of best practices," the spokesperson added.

Previously, on October 21, the Italian Navy’s Multi-Purpose Combat Ship (MPCS) ‘Giovanni delle Bande Nere’ arrived in Mumbai as part of the Italian Navy’s operational deployment in the Indo-Pacific. Walter Ferrara, the Consul General of Italy in Mumbai, welcomed the vessel to the city.

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In an official statement shared via Instagram, the Consulate General of Italy in Mumbai noted: "Consul General Walter Ferrara welcomed the Italian Navy’s Multi-Purpose Combat Ship (MPCS) ‘Giovanni delle Bande Nere’ during her port call in Mumbai. The vessel’s visit is part of the Italian Navy’s operational deployment in the Indo-Pacific, promoting naval diplomacy, international cooperation and Italy’s excellence in defence technology and innovation."

"The visit also highlights Italy’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with partner navies, protecting maritime communication lines and safeguarding freedom of navigation. A heartfelt thank you to the crew of the Giovanni delle Bande Nere for this opportunity to celebrate the enduring friendship and cooperation between Italy and India," it added.

Earlier, on October 7, Italy and India concluded discussions covering a broad spectrum of cooperation in counter-terrorism and organised crime, encompassing drug trafficking alongside emerging regional and global terrorist threats.

These talks took place during the sixth session of the India-Italy Joint Working Group (JWG) on Counter Terrorism and Organised Crime, alongside the second meeting of the India-Italy Permanent Task Force on Countering Financing of Terrorism, hosted in New Delhi on October 6-7, according to an update from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The sessions were co-chaired by Suhel Ajaz Khan, Additional Secretary on Counter Terrorism for the MEA, and Paolo Mari, Joint Secretary for G7-G20, Transnational Threats and Integrated Strategy within the Directorate General for Political Affairs and International Security at the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. Counter-terrorism personnel from both nations took part in the proceedings.

"Condemning terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism, the two sides reiterated their condemnation of the heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, 2025," read the MEA statement.

"Reaffirming the need for strengthening cooperation in effectively countering the misuse of new and emerging technologies, including information, communication and financial technologies for terrorist purposes, the two sides discussed ways to strengthen capacity-building and information exchange to counter the emerging and non-traditional threats," it added. (ANI)

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