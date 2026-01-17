DT
Home / World / "India-Italy partnership will be more enhanced by conclusion of FTA": Italian Ambassador Antonio Bartoli

"India-Italy partnership will be more enhanced by conclusion of FTA": Italian Ambassador Antonio Bartoli

ANI
Updated At : 06:20 AM Jan 17, 2026 IST
New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): Ambassador of Italy to India, Antonio Bartoli, emphasised the "reliable" partnership between Rome and New Delhi and said it will be further enhanced by the conclusion of the European Union-Indian Free Trade Agreement.

Speaking with ANI, Antonio Bartoli said Europe provides many advantages in the current era of "geopolitical turmoil."

"In an era of geopolitical turmoil where unpredictability seems to be the only predictable feature, Europe provides many advantages. It is a vibrant economy with an ancient culture and a rich civilisation like India's...Within this friendship (between Europe and India), Italy is one of the most interesting and reliable partners, and we can develop a lot together. This will be even more enhanced by the conclusion of the FTA," he said.

This comes ahead of the European Council President, Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who will visit India to represent the EU at the 16th EU-India Summit, scheduled for January 27.

The FTA aims to boost bilateral trade between India and the EU, which is already India's largest trading partner, with goods trade totalling $136.53 billion in 2024-25. The agreement is expected to cover areas such as market access for goods, rules of origin, services, investment, and intellectual property rights.

India is seeking zero-duty access for labour-intensive sectors like textiles, leather, and handicrafts. The agreement will include safeguards for farmers and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). The FTA will promote regulatory cooperation and transparency, making it easier for businesses to operate in both markets.

Reflecting on the India-Italy relationship, Antonio Bartoli said, "The two Prime Ministers adopted a roadmap, a joint strategic action plan covering five years, 2025 to 2029 and they identified main areas of cooperation. Trade and investment aim to raise the volume to at least 20 billion euros."

"Investments in defence, space, connectivity, IMEC and the Indo-Mediterranean corridor. Technology, startups, innovation, science, inter-university cooperation, energy, waste to energy are various sectors," he added.

Bartoli further said that India and Italy can collaborate in the manufacturing sector, as Rome is very good at machinery.

"Being the second industrial powerhouse in Europe, Italy can be very useful and very complementary to an India that wants to develop an ever more robust manufacturing sector and we are very good at machinery," he said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

