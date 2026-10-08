India, Italy reiterate condemnation of Pahalgam terror attack during JWC meet

New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): India and Italy on Wednesday reiterated their condemnation of the "heinous terrorist attack" in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, 2025, and discussed strengthening counterterrorism cooperation, organised crime and terror financing during two meetings held in New Delhi.

According to an official release from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the two sides condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism.

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The 6th Meeting of India-Italy Joint Working Group on Counter Terrorism and Organized Crime and the 2nd Meeting of the India-Italy Permanent Task Force on Countering Financing of Terrorism were held on 06-07 October 2026 in New Delhi. See details below ⬇️ https://t.co/U1fOdmmdd1 — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) October 7, 2026

The 6th meeting of the India-Italy Joint Working Group (JWG) on Counter Terrorism and Organised Crime was held on October 6, while the 2nd meeting of the India-Italy Permanent Task Force on Countering Financing of Terrorism was held on October 7.

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The meetings were co-chaired by Suhel Ajaz Khan, Additional Secretary (Counter Terrorism) at the Ministry of External Affairs of India, and Paolo Mari, Joint Secretary for G7-G20, Transnational Threats and Integrated Strategy, Directorate General for Political Affairs and International Security at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy.

Counter-terrorism agencies from both countries participated in the meetings.

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"Condemning terrorism in all and its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism, the two sides reiterated their condemnation of the heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir on 22 April 2025," the MEA said in a release.

Over the two days, the two sides held comprehensive discussions on a wide gamut of areas of cooperation in counter-terrorism and organised crime, including drug trafficking and emerging regional and global terrorist threats.

The two sides also reaffirmed the need to strengthen cooperation to effectively counter the misuse of new and emerging technologies, including information, communication and financial technologies, for terrorist purposes.

"The two sides discussed ways to strengthen capacity building and information exchange to counter the emerging and non traditional threats," the MEA said.

The meeting of the Permanent Task Force focused on strengthening cooperation in countering terrorism financing under the India-Italy Joint Initiative on Countering Financing of Terrorism, which was launched by the Prime Ministers of the two countries on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg in November 2025.

Both sides also discussed enhancing multilateral cooperation on counterterrorism, including through the United Nations, the Global Counterterrorism Forum (GCTF), and the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

The two sides agreed to hold the next meeting of the Joint Working Group and the Permanent Task Force in Rome, Italy, on mutually convenient dates, a release added.

The discussions come against the backdrop of India's resolute stance against cross-border terrorism, underscored after the April 22, 2025, terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 people were brutally killed by Pakistan-backed terrorists who targeted civilians after asking about their religion.

In response to the tragedy, India launched Operation Sindoor to target terror infrastructure and training facilities in Pakistan and PoJK, punishing the perpetrators and planners of terrorism. When Pakistan escalated hostilities, India pounded its airbases, forcing it to seek a ceasefire, while all three terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack were subsequently eliminated by the Army, CRPF, and J-K Police during 'Operation Mahadev'. (ANI)

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