India-Italy review strategic partnership at 9th Foreign Office Consultations

New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): Officials from India and Italy on Friday held the 9th round of Foreign Office Consultations in New Delhi, reviewing progress in their expanding strategic partnership and discussing cooperation across sectors, including trade, technology, defence and counter-terrorism, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

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The consultations were co-chaired by Secretary (West), Ambassador Sibi George and Director General for Globalisation and Global Issues at Italy's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Nicoletta Bombardiere.

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In a post on X, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "The 9th Round of India-Italy Foreign Office Consultations co-chaired by Secretary (West) @AmbSibiGeorge and Ambassador Nicoletta Bombardiere, DG @ItalyMFA_int were held in New Delhi today."

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/2034958846998065439

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According to the MEA spokesperson, both sides reviewed the diverse facets of the India-Italy strategic partnership and expressed satisfaction over progress in the Joint Strategic Action Plan (JSAP) 2025-29 across sectors, including trade and economy, technology, space, research and innovation, defence and security, counter-terrorism, renewable energy, education, culture and people-to-people ties.

He added, "Both sides reviewed the diverse facets of India-Italy strategic partnership and expressed satisfaction on the progress of Joint Strategic Action Plan (JSAP) 2025-29, particularly in sectors of trade and economy, technology, space, research & innovation, defence & security, counter-terrorism, renewable energy, education, culture and people-to-people ties."

According to the official press release by the Ministry of External Affairs, the consultations were held in the backdrop of regular high-level engagements between the two countries, including meetings between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the G20 Summit Johannesburg 2025, as well as talks between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Italy's Deputy Prime Minister And Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani in New Delhi in December 2025.

The press release said the Foreign Office Consultations provided an opportunity to review the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation and discuss regional and global issues of mutual interest.

It added that both sides agreed on the expeditious implementation of the India-Italy Joint Initiative to Counter Financing of Terrorism in line with their joint commitment to combat terrorism in a comprehensive and sustained manner.

The statement also noted that both countries are working towards holding the first India-Italy Maritime Security Dialogue to enhance collaboration for safety, security and growth across the maritime domain.

According to the MEA, the two sides welcomed the strengthening European Union-India strategic partnership, including the conclusion of negotiations for the India-EU Free Trade Agreement and the signing of a Security and Defence Partnership and a Comprehensive Framework on Cooperation on Mobility.

The release further said both countries emphasised strengthening collaboration in skilling and mobility, including in the healthcare sector, within the framework of the Migration and Mobility Agreement.

The MEA added that India-Italy relations are on an upward trajectory with regular high-level interactions, ministerial dialogues and increasing private sector engagement. Both sides agreed to hold the next round of Foreign Office Consultations in Italy on mutually convenient dates. (ANI)

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