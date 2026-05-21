"India, Italy signed critical MoUs in various sectors," says MEA Secy (West)

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs, Sibi George, on Wednesday said that several MoUs were signed during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Italy, as the visit was at a critical juncture between both nations' relationships.

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George, while addressing the press in the Special Briefing on the visit of Prime Minister to Italy, said that PM Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni interacted with select Indian and Italian industry leaders representing myriad of sectors.

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"In a demonstration of deep trust and strength that prevails in our bilateral partnership, the two leaders decided to elevate the India-Italy Strategic Partnership to the level of a Special Strategic Partnership. A number of key bilateral agreements and MOUs were exchanged in areas of defense, critical technologies, science and technology, research, connectivity, agriculture, traditional medicine, education, culture, and mobility," he said.

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George said that Prime Minister's visit to FAO is the first by an Indian Head of Government in the last 30 years.

"Subsequently, during the lunch hosted by Prime Minister Meloni, both leaders interacted with select Indian and Italian industry leaders representing sectors such as automobiles, energy, infrastructure, shipping and logistics, IT, digital, aerospace and defense, agriculture, and food supply chain. The Prime Minister also visited the headquarters of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization. The Prime Minister's visit to FAO is the first by an Indian Head of Government in the last 30 years. This visit has been substantive, truly reflecting the Special Strategic Partnership between the two countries," he said.

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George said that as trade and investment remained an important focus between the leaders, the FTA between India and EU gave a significant boost.

"I will now summarise the key outcomes of the visit. Trade and investment was an important focus. The bilateral trade and economic ties have got a further boost by the conclusion of the India-EU FTA negotiations earlier this year. Both sides have now set a target of increasing bilateral trade to Euro 20 billion by 2029 and encourage the private sectors to forge partnerships and invest for building resilient supply chains," he said.

Both leaders adopted a defence industrial roadmap and strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

"Both sides adopted a defence industrial roadmap, which will pave the way for further defence industrial cooperation, technology partnership, design, and co-production of defence equipment, particularly creating new opportunities in aerospace systems, naval platforms, and next-generation defence technologies. Both leaders strongly condemned terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism. They welcomed the progress made on the implementation of the Joint Initiative to Counter Financing of Terrorism adopted by both leaders in November 2025," he said.

He further said that the leaders also agreed to working together for the early implementation of IMEC.

"Our bilateral cooperation in technology and innovation has also deepened. The signing of an MOU on cooperation in critical minerals and a decision to set up an innovation center in India were the key outcomes in this domain. Connectivity and cooperation in maritime transport and ports and logistics were also discussed. Both sides signed an MOU for cooperation in maritime transport and ports. The discussions are also progressing on setting up a virtual trade corridor. The leaders also agreed to working together for the early implementation of IMEC," he said.

In the India-Italy Joint Declaration, the Leaders welcomed the new Joint India-EU Comprehensive Strategic Agenda agreed at the India-EU Summit on 27 January 2026 and the conclusion of negotiations of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement which would elevate ties to a new level by enhancing market access, reducing trade barriers, and strengthening economic security and resilience through diversified value chains and new market opportunities, as per a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs.

They also reaffirmed their support for strengthening the India-EU Trade and Technology Council as a key platform for cooperation in trade, critical technologies, and economic security. The leaders welcomed the India-EU Security and Defence Partnership and appreciated progress in mobility cooperation, including the MoU on a Comprehensive Framework for Mobility.

The two leaders highlighted culture as a key pillar of bilateral dialogue and welcomed the signing of an MoU regarding Italy's participation in the development of the National Maritime Heritage Complex in Lothal. They acknowledged the Indian National Pavilion at the Venice Art Biennale in 2026. They expressed their intention to celebrate 2027 as the "Year of Culture and Tourism between Italy and India", which will feature a broad calendar of initiatives, and pave the way to a major exhibition on ancient cultural relations between Italy and India to be co-organized by the two Ministries of Culture, as per the statement.

The two leaders encouraged the organisation of an Italy-India Cultural Forum, bringing together institutions, experts, and representatives of the creative industries. The two leaders appreciated the launching of the twinning programme between Indian and Italian sites inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, aimed at strengthening cooperation in the protection, enhancement and management of cultural heritage.

PM Modi and Meloni agreed to further develop the film and audio-visual cooperation between the two Nations, building on the strength and innovative capacities of their industries and on the legal framework provided by the bilateral co-production agreement.

The two Prime Ministers reaffirmed their intention to strengthening cooperation in higher education and welcomed the adoption of the Indo-Italian Roadmap on Higher Education and Research. Prime Minister Modi invited Italian universities and institutions of excellence to open campuses in India under India's New Education Policy, as per the MEA. (ANI)

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