India, Italy to celebrate 2027 as Year of Culture: MEA

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs, Sibi George, on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Italy led to major initiatives aimed at strengthening cultural, educational, defence and people-to-people ties between the two countries.

Advertisement

Addressing a special media briefing on the Prime Minister's visit to Italy, George said PM Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced that 2027 would be celebrated as the Year of Culture between India and Italy.

Advertisement

"To further strengthen cultural relations and promote two-way tourism, both leaders announced the celebration of 2027 as the Year of Culture between India and Italy," George said.

Advertisement

He also said that an MoU for Italy's cooperation in the development of the National Maritime Heritage Complex at Lothal in Gujarat had been signed, while both countries were working on a twinning programme between UNESCO World Heritage Sites in India and Italy.

George further said that a Joint Declaration of Intent (JDI) on facilitating the mobility of nurses from India to Italy was among the major outcomes of the visit.

Advertisement

"The JDI on facilitation of mobility of nurses from India to Italy was among the key outcomes of the visit, which will facilitate smoother movement of Indian healthcare professionals to Italy," he said.

He added that an Indo-Italian roadmap on higher education and research, along with agreements on science and technology cooperation, had also been signed.

Speaking about PM Modi's visit to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), George said the Prime Minister was conferred with the Agricola Award by the FAO Director-General in recognition of his contribution towards food security, sustainable agriculture and rural development.

"The Prime Minister dedicated the award to our farmers, agricultural scientists of India, and those associated with farming, agriculture and fisheries," he said.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal described PM Modi's five-nation tour and the India-Nordic Summit as "very successful" and "impactful".

He said the Prime Minister met more than 50 CEOs of major global companies during the visit and noted that their cumulative investment and business exposure in India stood at nearly USD 180 billion.

Jaiswal said several new projects were in the pipeline in sectors such as semiconductors, logistics, green infrastructure and technology.

"The estimated fresh commitments by the global majors that the Prime Minister met, including business expansion and business plans in India, stand around USD 40 billion," he added.

George also said that PM Modi had invited Giorgia Meloni to visit India and that the invitation had been accepted.

On the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), George said both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to cooperate on the project, recognising its "transformational potential" in global trade and connectivity.

On defence cooperation, George said India and Italy had signed a Joint Declaration of Intent and an industrial roadmap to promote defence industrial cooperation, technology partnership, design and co-production of defence equipment.

"There is a growing interaction in the defence sector with increased service-to-service exchanges and port calls by respective naval ships," he said.

George added that India's push for self-reliance in defence manufacturing would create opportunities for collaboration with Italian industry in aerospace systems, naval platforms and next-generation defence technologies.

He also noted that Adani Defence and Aerospace and Leonardo SPA. had announced a partnership for helicopters, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), and pilot training.

"Italy is also one of the key partners in the India-EU defence and security partnership that we signed in January this year. As you might be aware, Adani Defense and Aerospace Limited and Italy's Leonardo SPA have announced a partnership for the procurement and indigenisation of helicopters, MRO, and pilot training. The Indian Navy is acquiring Black Shark torpedoes from Wass. Leonardo is discussing a proposal for a JV with BHEL for enhancing the supply of Super Rapid Gun Mount and local production in India. These are some of the ongoing developments in our defence engagement, but the roadmap which was signed will pave the way for further closer collaboration and engagement between the defence sectors, including the private sector," he said.

According to the India-Italy Joint Declaration, both countries also agreed to enhance the mobility of students, researchers and skilled workers, particularly in STEM sectors, while expanding cooperation in skills development in line with labour market needs.

The two sides also discussed strengthening cooperation to combat irregular migration, labour exploitation and human trafficking to ensure safe and legal migration, the MEA statement added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)