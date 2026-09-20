DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / India, Japan air chiefs attend 'Exercise Veer Guardian-2026' at Jodhpur Air Force Station

India, Japan air chiefs attend 'Exercise Veer Guardian-2026' at Jodhpur Air Force Station

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:42 AM Sep 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], September 20 (ANI): Indian Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh and Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) Chief of Staff General Takehiro Morita were both present on Sunday at Air Force Station Jodhpur during the ongoing Indo-Japan bilateral air exercise 'Veer Guardian-2026'.

The Indian Air Force and the Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) are conducting the bilateral air exercise, with both sides participating with their frontline fighter aircraft. The IAF is participating with a diverse mix of frontline combat aircraft, including the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, Su-30MKI and Rafale fighter jets.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The JASDF is participating in the exercise with its F-2A fighter aircraft.

The bilateral air exercise comes as earlier, on September 10, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described Tokyo sending its fighter aircraft to participate in Exercise Veer Guardian, taking place in Jodhpur, as a "significant milestone" for India-Japan defence partnership.

Advertisement

In a post on X, he underlined that the maiden visit of the Japan Air Self-Defence Force (JASDF) fighter aircraft to India reflects the growing trust and shared commitment to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific.

He recalled the "highly productive discussions" with his Japanese counterpart in New Delhi last month, and noted how mutual exchange of visits such as Exercise Veer Guardian further strengthens this synergy.

Meanwhile, on September 8, the Indian Air Force welcomed F-2 fighter jets of the Japan Air Self-Defence Force (JASDF) for the bilateral combat exercise 'Veer Guardian 2026'.

Announcing the launch of the joint air defence drills, the Indian Air Force highlighted the strategic objective of the engagement.

In a post on X, the media coordination centre of the IAF wrote, "The skies over Jodhpur are set for high-octane aerial action as the #IAF welcomes F-2s of #JASDF for Ex Veer Guardian. Strengthening interoperability, sharpening skills and taking the Indo–Japan defence partnership to greater heights.

"The bilateral Air Exercise ‘Veer Guardian-2026’ between the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Japan Air Self Defence Force (JASDF) will begin at Air Force Station Jodhpur. It will continue till September 22, 2026," the Ministry of Defence release said.

During the fourteen-day exercise, participating air warriors will undertake advanced operational missions and engage in extensive professional interactions. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts