India, Japan discuss boosting maritime connectivity

Tokyo [Japan], July 23 (ANI): India and Japan continued to deepen their partnership on maritime connectivity and regional cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region during a seminar titled "IPOI: India-Japan Partnership in Maritime Connectivity" held at the Indian Embassy in Tokyo on Tuesday (local time).

Advertisement

Ambassador of India to Japan, Sibi George, delivered the inaugural remarks at the event, which featured special addresses by Japan's former Defence Minister and MP H.E. Mr. Minoru Kihara, India's Secretary (East) H.E. Mr. P. Kumaran, and H.E. Mr. Shingo Miyamoto, Director General at Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA). The discussions focused on strengthening India-Japan cooperation on maritime linkages across the Indo-Pacific region.

The Indian Embassy later shared highlights of the event in a post on social media platform X, "Glimpses of a seminar on "IPOI: India-Japan Partnership in Maritime Connectivity" held at the Embassy. Ambassador @AmbSibiGeorge delivered the inaugural remarks at the event, which also featured special remarks by H.E. Mr. Minoru Kihara, Hon'ble MP & former Defence Minister, H.E. Mr. P. Kumaran, Secretary (East), and H.E. Mr. Shingo Miyamoto, DG, MOFA. Discussions focused on deepening India-Japan cooperation in enhancing maritime connectivity in Indo-Pacific."

Advertisement

https://x.com/IndianEmbTokyo/status/1947647621805576605

On the sidelines of the seminar, Ambassador Sibi George held talks with top Japanese lawmakers. He met H.E. Yasutoshi Nishimura, Member of the House of Representatives, and discussed ways to further strengthen the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership.

Advertisement

https://x.com/IndianEmbTokyo/status/1947620624681103720

He also received H.E. Minoru Kihara, former Defence Minister of Japan and current MP, for a similar discussion on bilateral cooperation.

https://x.com/IndianEmbTokyo/status/1947828380667416935

Last month, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, met Terada Yoshimichi, Japan's Vice Minister for International Affairs (MLITT), in Oslo. The meeting aimed to expand maritime ties between the two countries, including Japanese investment in Indian shipyards, cooperation in port digitisation, green initiatives, R&D, seafarer employment, and upskilling.

The two sides also discussed Japan's possible collaboration in developing the Andaman & Nicobar Islands and the Lakshadweep Islands into smart, sustainable, and disaster-resilient islands. Sonowal said Japan's expertise in this area could help in deploying renewable energy, smart mobility, and digital infrastructure.

In April 2025, following the terror attack in Pahalgam, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba also called Prime Minister Narendra Modi to express condolences. Prior to the call, both PM Ishiba and Japanese Foreign Minister Iwaya had issued public messages of sympathy.

The India-Japan partnership has seen regular high-level interactions. In October 2024, PM Modi met with Prime Minister Ishiba in Vientiane, Laos, during the ASEAN summit. Both leaders discussed enhanced cooperation in infrastructure, connectivity, defence, and other key areas.

India and Japan continue to maintain strategic engagement through structured dialogues. The 17th Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue was held in New Delhi in August 2024, along with the 3rd round of the 2+2 Ministerial Meeting on the same day, reflecting the countries' commitment to regional peace, maritime security, and shared prosperity. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)