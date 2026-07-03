India, Japan issue joint condemnation of cross-border terrorism from Pakistan

New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI): In a major diplomatic confrontation targeting regional terror networks, India and Japan on Thursday issued a sharp, unequivocal condemnation of cross-border terrorism originating from Pakistan, demanding immediate global action to dismantle state-supported safe havens and financing channels.

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According to the joint statement released following the bilateral talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, the two nations took a firm, unified stand against the rising threat of terrorism in South Asia.

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They condemned in the strongest terms the horrific April 22, 2025 terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, taking note of the United Nations Security Council Monitoring Team Report that implicated The Resistance Front (TRF).

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The leaders also explicitly condemned the deadly November 10, 2025, car bombing near the Red Fort in Delhi, demanding that the perpetrators, organisers, and financiers of these reprehensible acts be brought to justice without delay.

Moving past rhetoric, the prime ministers called for urgent, concerted global actions against all UN-listed terrorist entities and their proxies, specifically naming Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), Al Qaeda, and ISIS.

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They emphasised that the international community must take resolute measures to completely root out terrorist safe havens, disrupt the nexus between terror financing and transnational crime, and halt the cross-border movement of terrorists.

Furthermore, the two leaders expressed serious concern over the volatile situations in the East China Sea and the South China Sea. They voiced strong, explicit opposition to any unilateral actions that endanger freedom of navigation and overflight, attempts to change the status quo by force, or the growing militarisation of disputed features in the region.

Reaffirming that all maritime disputes must be resolved peacefully under international law, they specifically underscored strict adherence to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

This insistence on a rules-based order anchored a broader demand for urgent multilateral reform. The prime ministers reiterated their commitment to working closely with fellow G4 nations to accelerate United Nations Security Council (UNSC) reform by expanding both permanent and non-permanent member categories to better reflect modern geopolitical realities.

Moving past vague diplomatic rhetoric, they pledged to push for immediate text-based negotiations under the Inter-Governmental Negotiations framework to secure concrete outcomes within a fixed timeframe. In a reciprocal show of trust, India and Japan endorsed each other's candidatures for permanent seats on a reformed council, while confirming mutual support for upcoming non-permanent seat bids.

The leaders also addressed acute security flashpoints across Asia and the Middle East, demanding strict accountability for destabilising activities. They expressed grave concerns over North Korea's nuclear and missile programs, demanding complete denuclearisation and urging all UN member states to strictly enforce sanctions against arms transfers.

Regarding the tensions in the Middle East, the prime ministers highlighted the critical need to secure free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz to maintain stable energy supply chains, while calling for the implementation of a comprehensive plan to rebuild Gaza alongside a guaranteed two-state solution. They additionally voiced support for a lasting peace in Ukraine rooted in the UN Charter.

This comes as part of Takaichi's three-day official visit to India from July 1 to July 3 at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi, during which she participated in the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit, where both leaders reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation and discussed regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Takaichi also took part in the India-Japan Business Forum alongside PM Modi. (ANI)

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