India-Japan joint exercise Dharma Guardian 2026 culminates

Chaubattia (Uttarakhand) [India], March 9 (ANI): The seventh edition of the India-Japan Joint Military Exercise Dharma Guardian 2026 was conducted at the Foreign Training Node, Chaubattia, Uttarakhand, from February 24 to March 8.

The annual exercise, held alternately in India and Japan since 2018, is an important facet of India-Japan defence cooperation and assumes added significance in view of shared security challenges and the evolving landscape of global terrorism.

The closing ceremony was held yesterday, marking the successful culmination of intensive joint training between the Indian Army and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF). The exercise reinforced the deepening strategic partnership between India and Japan and reaffirmed the shared commitment of both nations towards regional peace, stability, and enhanced defence cooperation.

Over the course of the exercise, troops from both armies trained together to strengthen interoperability and enhance joint operational capability, with a focus on counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations, urban warfare, and combat drills in complex terrain.

The training facilitated the exchange of best practices, operational procedures, and professional experience, while improving physical fitness, firing skills, and fieldcraft. The exercise also fostered strong bonhomie through meaningful interaction and exposure to each other's customs and traditions.

A key highlight of Dharma Guardian 2026 was Exercise ASAHI SHAKTI, conducted as the Validation Exercise to test the standards achieved during joint training.

The validation phase comprised a 48-hour field exercise based on a simulated operational scenario in the Chaubattia region, wherein joint forces conducted operations against terrorists. The exercise included terrain analysis, establishment of a Company Operating Base, intelligence gathering through patrols and ambushes, execution of cordon and search operations, special heliborne operations, room intervention, and hostage rescue drills.

Modern surveillance technologies, including drones, were employed to enhance situational awareness, coordination, and operational effectiveness.

The closing ceremony was attended by Major General Tsunehiro Yanagida, Vice Commanding General, 1st Division, JGSDF, and Major General Sudhanshu Sharma, SM, VSM, Chief of Staff, Headquarters 14 Corps, representing the Indian Army.

The successful culmination of Exercise Dharma Guardian 2026 stands as a strong testament to the growing India-Japan defence partnership and the shared resolve to cooperate closely in addressing contemporary security challenges. (ANI)

