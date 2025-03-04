India-Japan joint military exercise 'Dharma Guardian' in full swing at east Fuji Training Area

Fuji [Japan], March 4 (ANI): The 6th edition of the India-Japan joint military exercise, Dharma Guardian, is currently underway at the East Fuji Training Area in Japan, an official statement said.

Running from February 24 to March 9, the exercise highlights the deepening defence ties between India and Japan, with both nations engaging in extensive training activities aimed at enhancing cooperation.

The primary focus of this year's exercise is counter-terrorism operations in urban terrain, a critical area of focus in the current security environment. Troops from both nations are refining their tactics and improving their ability to conduct operations in complex urban settings. Additionally, the exercise includes simulated United Nations peacekeeping operations, designed to replicate real-world scenarios where multinational forces must work together effectively in diverse and challenging environments, the statement read.

As the exercise progresses, both sides have been participating in a series of tactical drills and sharing of combat experiences, strengthening their operational capabilities and fostering deeper cooperation. These engagements are also designed to promote interoperability, ensuring that the Indian and Japanese forces can seamlessly collaborate in future peacekeeping or humanitarian missions.

Beyond the tactical training, Dharma Guardian emphasises building cultural understanding and fostering camaraderie between the participating troops.

Soldiers from both nations have had the opportunity to showcase their respective cultural heritages, helping to strengthen the bond of friendship and mutual respect. This cultural exchange plays an important role in developing lasting ties between the two forces.

The exercise also serves as an opportunity for both forces to learn from each other's best practices, with key lessons expected to emerge that will contribute to future joint operations. The collaboration between the Indian and Japanese armed forces not only enhances their defence capabilities but also reinforces their shared commitment to peace, security, and stability in the region, the statement added.

https://x.com/IndianEmbTokyo/status/1895740736123064430

Earlier on Saturday, Indian Ambassador to Japan, Sibi George inspected the joint exercise.

"Ambassador Sibi George along with Lt.General TOGASHI Yuichi, Commanding General, Eastern Army inspected the joint training between Indian Army and JGSDF at camp Asaka as part of ongoing Exercise Dharma Guardian 2024." (ANI)

