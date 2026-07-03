DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / India, Japan stress free navigation through Strait of Hormuz, stable energy supply chains

India, Japan stress free navigation through Strait of Hormuz, stable energy supply chains

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:03 AM Jul 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI): Amid escalating tensions in West Asia and persistent volatility across global energy markets, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi have issued a powerful joint directive calling for the absolute protection of international shipping lanes.

Advertisement

In a joint statement released on Thursday following the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit, both leaders highlighted the strategic necessity of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open to guarantee uninterrupted global commerce and resilient energy corridors.

Advertisement

As two of the world's premier energy-consuming economies, India and Japan are acutely vulnerable to supply disruptions in the Middle East. The prime ministers explicitly warned against any geopolitical manoeuvres that could restrict maritime trade.

Advertisement

"Recognising their shared status as major energy-consuming nations impacted by volatility in global energy markets, the two Prime Ministers underscored the urgency of deepening India-Japan cooperation on energy security," the joint statement said.

The two leaders reiterated "the importance of ensuring unimpeded freedom of navigation and uninterrupted flow of global commerce, including through the Strait of Hormuz, and opposing any restrictive measures hampering the flow of commercial vessels."

Advertisement

They also welcomed the prospects for expanding cooperation across the energy value chain and reaffirmed their commitment to working together, both bilaterally and through multilateral platforms, to strengthen the resilience of energy supply chains and promote stability in global energy markets.

On the West Asia crisis, the two Prime Ministers reiterated their commitment to "sustainable peace and stability" in the region.

"Regarding the situation surrounding Iran, they stressed the importance of securing free and safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, maintaining stable supply chains for energy and other essential goods, and upholding international law, in particular as reflected in UNCLOS," the statement said.

The two leaders also stressed "the imperative of advancing the Comprehensive Plan to rebuild Gaza and of living up to the commitment to ensuring a two-state solution."

They reaffirmed that "continued diplomatic efforts are indispensable to restoring stability at the earliest and achieving lasting peace in the region."

Prime Minister Takaichi is on a visit to India from July 1 to 3 at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi for the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit. During the visit, the two leaders reviewed the full spectrum of the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership and discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation across strategic, economic and regional issues. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts