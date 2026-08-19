India-Japan to discuss deepening maritime security cooperation during talks between Defence Minister Singh, Japanese counterpart Koizumi

New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to hold a bilateral meeting with the Defence Minister of Japan, Shinjiro Koizumi on Thursday. The meeting is expected to further strengthen bilateral defence relations, enhance strategic trust and cooperation, promote stability and security in the Indo-Pacific region and identify new areas of collaboration.

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Sharing the details in a press release, the Ministry of Defence said that the two Ministers will exchange views on deeper maritime security cooperation and closer defence equipment and technology collaboration under the 'Make-in-India' framework, following Japan's revision of the Three Principles on Transfer of Defence Equipment and Technology. The meeting provides an opportunity to build a roadmap for further advancing bilateral defence and security cooperation.

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As per the release, Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, who is on his maiden visit to India, visited the Western Naval Command in Mumbai on Wednesday, where he held discussions with the Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Krishna Swaminathan and Flag Officer Commanding in Chief, Western Naval Command Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan. The delegation was briefed on the roles and responsibilities and operational capabilities of the Indian Navy.

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Upon his arrival, the visiting dignitary inspected a Guard of Honour at the Western Naval Command. He, earlier, laid a wreath at the Gaurav Stambh at the Naval Dockyard. He also paid a visit to the indigenous ship INS Chennai, the Ministry of Defence said.

India and Japan share a common vision of building a free, open, resilient and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

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The release underlined how the two-day visit of the Japanese Defence Minister underscores the growing momentum in bilateral defence cooperation and reflects the commitment of both sides to further expand the partnership.

Notably, the visit comes weeks after Japanese Prime Minister Ms Sanae Takaichi was in Delhi for the Annual Summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi where both sides agreed to deepen defence and security cooperation. (ANI)

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