India, Japan to mark 75 years of diplomatic ties in 2027

Tokyo [Japan], September 18 (ANI): 2027 is 75th anniversary year of diplomatic relation between India and Japan. In the first press meeting after Japan’s cabinet reshuffle, Foreign Affair Minister Toshimitsu Motegi emphasized “Strengthen relationship between India and show leadership to solve conflicts based on the concept of free and open international order ruled by law.”

At the time of United Nations General Assembly after 20th September, Japan’s Foreign Affair Minister Toshimitsu Motegi will join to the meeting with Foreign Affair Ministers including India. 2026 is the 60th anniversary year of Japan’s joining to United Nations. It is the strong motivation of diplomatic leadership for global dynamic change and solution of confronting situation.

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Foreign Affair Minister Toshimitsu Motegi mentioned about relation between India and Japan.

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“Between India and Japan special strategic partnership is concluded. India is a trustful partner which share strategic direction. Regarding 75th anniversary year of India Japan diplomatic relation establishment, 2027 is the year of sharing future prospect of both countries. Various plans are proceedingRs cultural, artistic, sport, scientific fields and municipal body’s mutual exchange.

In the relation of both countries, concept of security guarantee including economic security is shared. Utilizing economic investment and innovation, India and Japan should construct strong and mutual complementary relation.”

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Foreign Affair Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Japanese Government pay attention how Indian Government accept this calling behavior. (ANI)

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