DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / India, Japan to mark 75 years of diplomatic ties in 2027

India, Japan to mark 75 years of diplomatic ties in 2027

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:22 PM Sep 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Tokyo [Japan], September 18 (ANI): 2027 is 75th anniversary year of diplomatic relation between India and Japan. In the first press meeting after Japan’s cabinet reshuffle, Foreign Affair Minister Toshimitsu Motegi emphasized “Strengthen relationship between India and show leadership to solve conflicts based on the concept of free and open international order ruled by law.”

At the time of United Nations General Assembly after 20th September, Japan’s Foreign Affair Minister Toshimitsu Motegi will join to the meeting with Foreign Affair Ministers including India. 2026 is the 60th anniversary year of Japan’s joining to United Nations. It is the strong motivation of diplomatic leadership for global dynamic change and solution of confronting situation.

Advertisement

Foreign Affair Minister Toshimitsu Motegi mentioned about relation between India and Japan.

Advertisement

“Between India and Japan special strategic partnership is concluded. India is a trustful partner which share strategic direction. Regarding 75th anniversary year of India Japan diplomatic relation establishment, 2027 is the year of sharing future prospect of both countries. Various plans are proceedingRs cultural, artistic, sport, scientific fields and municipal body’s mutual exchange.

In the relation of both countries, concept of security guarantee including economic security is shared. Utilizing economic investment and innovation, India and Japan should construct strong and mutual complementary relation.”

Advertisement

Foreign Affair Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Japanese Government pay attention how Indian Government accept this calling behavior. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts