India, Japan to work in biogas field: PM Modi says 1000 new production plants to be set up

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced an India-Japan biogas initiative through which 1000 biogas and organic fertiliser plants will be set up in India.

Advertisement

Today, we have also taken several important decisions in the field of energy security.

Advertisement

"This will give new strength to sustainability, prosperity, and rural livelihoods in India's villages," he said while addressing a joint statement after bilateral talks with visiting Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi in Hyderabad House in New Delhi.

Advertisement

"Through the India-Japan Biogas Initiative, we will get help in setting up 1000 biogas and organic fertilizer plants in India. This will further strengthen our GOBAR-Dhan initiative,PM Modi said.

Among the exchange of exchange of several memorandum of cooperations included the Memorandum of Cooperation between Ministry of Cooperation and Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, India and the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan on the expansion of biogas and organic fertilizer production and utilization for rural prosperity, energy security and sustainable mobility.

Advertisement

Japanese PM in her press statement said, "In the area of energy transition, India has set a goal of leveraging cooperatives to secure energy from cow feces to build 1000 biogas plants. In order to contribute to its achievement, we are launching the Japan-India Cooperative Biogas for Growth or CBG initiative that was introduced by Prime Minister Modi."

Earlier, in his address, PM Modi welcomed Takaichi, the first woman PM of Japan on her first visit to India for the 16th India-Japan annual summit. He referred to Takaichi as his Younger Sister (choti Behen).

"She is Japan's first female Prime Minister and a visionary, popular leader. Moreover, she hails from Japan's Nara Prefecture, a vital centre of the shared Buddhist heritage between India and Japan..." PM Modi said.

Takaichi is undertaking an official visit to New Delhi from July 1-3 for the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit.

The Summit will provide an opportunity for both sides to review and strengthen the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation as well as exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest as per a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs.

This is the first official visit of Takaichi to India and follows Prime Minister Modi's visit to Tokyo in August 2025 for the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit and "reflects the shared commitment of the two countries to further enhance India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)