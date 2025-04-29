DT
India, Jordan hold Foreign Office Consultations, discuss efforts to further strengthen partnership

ANI
Updated At : 08:21 PM Apr 29, 2025 IST
Amman [Jordan], April 29 (ANI): India and Jordan held Foreign Office Consultations in Amman on Tuesday, reviewing the entire gamut of bilateral ties and sharing detailed perspectives on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

The two nations discussed further strengthening their partnership, including existing bilateral mechanisms across political-security, economic, developmental, and people-to-people sectors.

The two sides agreed to commemorate the 75th year of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries with a series of events, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) press release.

Secretary (CPV & OIA) expressed gratitude to the Jordanian side for their expression of solidarity with the people and Government of India after the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Arun Kumar Chatterjee, Secretary (CPV & OIA) and Majed T Qatarneh, Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Jordan, chaired the meeting. The last round of Foreign Office Consultations between India and Jordan was held virtually in 2020.

MEA noted, "The consultations took place in a cordial atmosphere." The officials of the two nations agreed to hold the next Foreign Office Consultations at a mutually convenient time in New Delhi.

In a press release, MEA stated, "India and Jordan share a warm and friendly relationship underpinned by a shared vision. Trade and investment cooperation between the two sides has strengthened and broadened, with India emerging as the 4th largest trading partner of Jordan in 2023-24 with the bilateral trade of USD 2.8Bn."

"Both sides agreed on the need to further diversify economic cooperation and promote mutual investments. During the visit, Secretary (CPV & OIA) interacted with members of the Indian community as well as representatives of the Jordanian business, culture, academia and friends of India. He would be visiting the India-Jordan Centre for Excellence in IT at the Al-Hussein Technical University (HTU) in Amman, which is a major institution of advanced learning set up with India's assistance," it added. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

