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Home / World / India-Kazakhstan joint military exercise KAZIND-2026 concludes with 72-hour validation drill

India-Kazakhstan joint military exercise KAZIND-2026 concludes with 72-hour validation drill

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ANI
Updated At : 09:25 PM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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Oskemen [Kazakhstan], October 12 (ANI): The ninth edition of the India-Kazakhstan Joint Military Exercise KAZIND-2026 concluded successfully at Oskemen, Kazakhstan, with troops from both countries demonstrating their operational preparedness and coordination during a comprehensive 72-hour validation exercise, the Ministry of Defence said.

The validation exercise tested the ability of the participating contingents to undertake joint counter-terrorism operations in a simulated operational environment, marking the culmination of the progressive training conducted during the exercise.

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The validation exercise was witnessed by India's Ambassador to Kazakhstan, YK Sailas Thangal, and Major General Zhenis Maralov, Chief of Regional Command East of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan.

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According to the Ministry of Defence, Sailas Thangal also presided over the closing ceremony, congratulating both contingents on the successful conduct of the exercise and commending their professionalism, dedication and commitment to joint training.

Exercise KAZIND-2026 was conducted from September 28 to October 11 at Oskemen, Kazakhstan. It aimed to enhance interoperability and strengthen the joint capabilities of the Indian and Kazakh armed forces to undertake counter-terrorism operations in a sub-conventional environment under a United Nations mandate.

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During the exercise, troops from both contingents participated in an intensive training programme focused on counter-terrorism operations in semi-urban and mountainous terrain.

The activities included responses to simulated terrorist actions, raids, search-and-destroy missions and cordon-and-search operations. The training also involved tactical navigation, weapon handling, tactical drills and small-arms live firing.

A Joint Command Post and an Intelligence and Surveillance Centre were established to facilitate collaborative planning, information sharing and coordinated decision-making between the participating forces.

The exercise also focused on joint planning and execution, air mobility, and the integrated employment of unmanned aerial systems and counter-unmanned aerial system capabilities. Training activities were designed to help both contingents exchange operational experience and develop a shared understanding of tactics, techniques and procedures.

Beyond professional military training, the participating troops took part in activities aimed at strengthening camaraderie and mutual understanding. The Indian contingent conducted an Army Martial Arts Routine (AMAR) session, a joint yoga session and sporting activities with their Kazakh counterparts.

These interactions fostered teamwork, friendship and mutual respect among the personnel of both countries.

The 72-hour validation exercise marked the culmination of the joint training programme, with both contingents demonstrating their ability to apply the tactics and procedures rehearsed during the exercise against a simulated terrorist threat.

The successful conclusion of KAZIND-2026 reaffirmed the longstanding defence partnership between India and Kazakhstan and their shared commitment to strengthening military cooperation, regional peace, stability and collective security. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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