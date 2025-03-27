New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI): Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh underscored on Thursday that India is keeping a close eye on China's plans to develop hydropower projects on River Brahmaputra, ensuring the country's interests are protected.

In a written response to a query in the Rajya Sabha, Kirti Vardhan Singh said that the government is monitoring all developments related to the river and taking necessary measures to safeguard the lives and livelihoods of Indian citizens living in downstream areas.

Fauzia Khan, a member of Rajya Sabha, asked Singh if the mega dam was approved by the Chinese government.

"Government carefully monitors all developments relating to the Brahmaputra river, including plans by China to develop hydropower projects, and takes necessary measures to protect our interests, including preventive and corrective measures to safeguard life and livelihood of Indian citizens residing in downstream areas," he said.

The proposed dam, located on the Yarlung Tsangpo River in Tibet, is expected to generate 300 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity annually, making it the world's largest hydropower project 1. However, India is worried about the potential impact on water availability, silt deposition, and biodiversity in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

"Government of India has taken note of China's announcement of a mega dam project approved on the lower reaches of the Yarlung Tsangpo (upper reaches of the Brahmaputra) River in Tibet," Singh said.

India has conveyed its concerns to China, emphasising the need for transparency and consultation with downstream countries.

"Following the recent announcement by China of the mega dam project, the Government has registered its concerns with the Chinese side on 30 December 2024, including on the need for transparency and consultation with downstream countries," he said.

"The issue was also raised during the visit of the Foreign Secretary to Beijing for a meeting of the Foreign Secretary-Vice Foreign Minister mechanism between India and China on January 26-27, 2025," he said.

Singh said that the issues related to transnational waters figure in their talks with China under the ambit of an institutionalised expert-level mechanism.

"Various issues relating to trans-border rivers are discussed with China under the ambit of an institutionalised Expert Level Mechanism which was established in 2006, as well as through diplomatic channels. As a lower riparian state with considerable established user rights to the waters of the trans-border rivers, the Government has consistently conveyed its views and concerns to the Chinese authorities and has urged them to ensure that the interests of downstream states are not harmed by any activities in upstream areas," he said.

The government has also agreed to hold an early meeting with China to discuss the resumption of hydrological data sharing and cooperation on trans-border rivers.

"During the visit, India and China agreed to hold an early meeting of the Expert Level Mechanism to discuss resumption of provision of hydrological data and other cooperation pertaining to trans-border rivers. The government of India remains engaged with China on the issue of trans-border rivers to safeguard our interests," he said.

The Brahmaputra River is a vital source of water, supporting agriculture, fisheries, and inland transport in India's northeastern states. However, China's proposed mega-dam project on the river has raised concerns about the potential impact on downstream water flow, silt deposition, and biodiversity.

To counterbalance the potential impacts of China's dam, India is planning a 10 GW hydropower project in Arunachal Pradesh. This project aims to ensure water security, flood control, and regional economic development. (ANI)

