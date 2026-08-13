India, Kenya share historical and multifaceted relations going back over millennia: Lok Sabha Speaker

New Delhi [India], August 13 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla today said that India and Kenya share historical and multifaceted relations dating back millennia. He noted that regular high-level engagements have continuously strengthened the bilateral relationship between the two countries.

Advertisement

Birla made these remarks during his bilateral meeting with Dr Moses M Wetang'ula, Speaker of the National Assembly of Kenya, at the Parliament House Complex today.

Advertisement

Recalling his earlier meeting with Dr Wetang'ula during the 28th CSPOC held in New Delhi earlier this year, he observed that the Kenyan leader has extensive experience in public life and a distinguished career in law, legislation and administration, and has contributed significantly to strengthening governance for the benefit of the people of Kenya.

Advertisement

Emphasising the centuries-old people-to-people connect between India and Kenya, the Lok Sabha Speaker welcomed the decision of Kenyan government to recognize Persons of Indian Origin as an indigenous community, which further deepens relations between the two countries.

He observed that both India and Kenya attach importance to democracy, inclusive development and human-centric progress. He added that this shared outlook gives the bilateral relationship special depth.

Advertisement

Noting the influence of Mahatma Gandhi on Kenya's struggle for freedom against colonial rule, Birla observed that the Father of the Nation is regarded across the world as an enduring symbol of the peaceful struggle for truth and non-violence. He conveyed his sincere appreciation to Dr. Wetang'ula for agreeing to the installation of a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the Parliament of Kenya.

The Lok Sabha Speaker highlighted that as the world's largest democracy, guided by the Constitution since Independence, India has achieved wide-ranging development and social transformation, according to a release.

He added that India's electoral process witnesses extensive participation by the people, with approximately 970 million eligible voters, of whom around 650 million cast their votes. This reflects the people's faith and confidence in democracy.

Observing that Parliament is the highest forum of democracy, where the hopes and aspirations of citizens find a voice, Birla noted that parliamentary dialogue between India and Kenya is continuously growing stronger. Referring to the constitution of Parliamentary Friendship Groups in both countries, he emphasised that regular exchanges of parliamentary delegations can add new dimensions to parliamentary relations between the two countries.

Noting that programmes for Members and officials of the Kenyan Parliament, tailored to the specific requirements of the Parliament of Kenya, have been regularly organized by the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE), Birla said that in the changing global environment, the use of technology has become indispensable to parliamentary functioning.

He added that the Parliament of India has leveraged Artificial Intelligence in its functioning to promote transparency, efficiency, inclusivity and public participation. He informed that India would be happy to share its experiences in this area with the Parliament of Kenya.

The Kenyan Speaker thanked Birla for the warm welcome. He recalled that the 28th CSPOC held in New Delhi earlier this year was one of the best organized parliamentary events.

He noted that people of Indian origin have made important contributions to the growth and development of Kenya, he stated that the Indian community is active in all walks of life, including in Parliament and Government.

Dr. Wetang'ula underscored the strong relationship between the two countries, especially in global multilateral forums such as the United Nations.

He also called for democratic reforms of the United Nations Security Council and for India's inclusion as a Permanent Member to better reflect the realities of the 21st century.

Indian High Commission in Kenya, in a post on X, said the reciprocal bilateral visit of Wetang'ula, at the invitation of Birla, "will strengthen parliamentary exchanges between India and Kenya, including recently constituted Parliamentary Friendship Groups."

According to an official press release of the Indian High Commission in Kenya, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla paid an official visit to Kenya from January 16 to 18, 2023, leading an Indian Parliamentary Delegation at the invitation of National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula. He also met Kenyan President William Ruto and Vice President Rigathi Gachagua to discuss bilateral ties.

Wetang'ula, in a post on X, said Kenya and India " share longstanding cordial friendship with strong legislative exchanges among the two Parliaments."

"I have arrived in New Delhi, India, for an Official Visit to the Lok Sabha at the invitation of my counterpart, the Hon. Shri Om Birla, Speaker of the Lok Sabha. I was received by Amb. Mary Mutuku, Deputy Head of Mission of the Republic of Kenya to India, alongside Umeshbhai Babubhai Patel, Member of the Lok Sabha," he said.

"I look forward to productive bilateral engagements aimed at deepening the longstanding friendship, parliamentary ties, and cooperation between Kenya and India," he added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)