India-Kenya ties deepen: INS Trikand visit bolsters defence and maritime security

Nairobi [Kenya], April 10 (ANI): Indian Naval Ship (INS) Trikand, a frontline guided-missile frigate of the Indian Navy, is on a port call at Mombasa Port, Kenya from April 7-10, as part of its operational deployment in the Western Indian Ocean Region. The visit of the naval ship underlines India's commitment to strengthening maritime partnerships with African nations and is aligned with India's MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) vision.

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Sharing the details, the Indian High Commission in Nairobi noted the visit is accompanied by that of Vice Admiral K. Swaminathan, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command. Reflecting the growing depth of defence cooperation, the visit also saw the signing of an Implementing Arrangement under a Quick Impact Project (QIP) for provision of a 1.5 Tesla MRI machine to the Kenya Defence Forces, as well as the handover of 100 INSAS rifles and 50,000 rounds of ammunition.

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As per the statement, during the port call, the ship's crew is engaging in a range of professional exchanges and interactions with the Kenya Navy, aimed at enhancing interoperability and sharing best practices. The visit will conclude with a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) between INS Trikand and a Kenya Navy ship, reflecting growing operational cooperation and mutual trust between the two navies.

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Vice Admiral Swaminathan and Adarsh Swaika, High Commissioner of India to Kenya, called on General Charles Kahariri, Chief of the Defence Forces of Kenya, in Nairobi. The discussions focused on further strengthening bilateral defence cooperation, including capacity building, training exchanges, and enhancing institutional linkages. They also met Dr. Patrick Mariru, Principal Secretary for Defence. Both sides reviewed the expanding India-Kenya defence partnership, noting the regular exchange of high-level visits and institutional dialogues that continue to deepen bilateral cooperation.

The statement further noted that Vice Admiral Swaminathan also held discussions with Major General Paul Otieno, Commander of the Kenya Navy, in Mombasa, focusing on strengthening maritime cooperation, training exchanges, and avenues for enhanced collaboration in the Western Indian Ocean Region.

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A Deck Reception was co-hosted onboard INS Trikand in Mombasa by Vice Admiral Swaminathan and the High Commissioner, bringing together senior Kenyan officials, including Major General Paul Otieno as Chief Guest, Deputy Governors of Kilifi and Taita Taveta, representatives of the Kenya Navy, members of the diplomatic corps, and prominent members of the Indian diaspora. The event celebrated the deep-rooted maritime and cultural linkages between India and Kenya and reaffirmed the shared commitment to regional peace, stability, and security.

The visit of INS Trikand highlights the growing depth of India-Kenya relations, particularly in the maritime domain, and reflects a shared vision for a secure, stable, and prosperous Western Indian Ocean Region. (ANI)

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