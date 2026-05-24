India key partnership for 21st century amid global challenges, says Rubio

New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Sunday described India as a "key partnership for the 21st century" amid evolving global challenges and opportunities, stating that his four-day visit to the country is intended to further reinforce bilateral ties between the two democracies.

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Speaking at the US Embassy in Delhi to commemorate the 250th Independence Day celebrations of the United States, Rubio underlined the growing strategic convergence between India and the US and said both nations are well-positioned to work together on critical issues shaping the modern global economy.

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"We're also proud because we know that so much of what we've achieved in our history has been built in partnership with other countries around the world, with which we share so much. And one of those relationships that I'm so excited about going into the 21st century, given the challenges and the opportunities of this new era, is India," Rubio said.

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He added that India and the US share "values and common interests" and that cooperation between the two countries can contribute to improving lives not only in both nations but globally.

"It's one of those countries that I know we have this very valuable strategic partnership with, and we share so many values and so many common interests. And so obviously, I try to get around the world. I will try to go to other celebrations of our 250th birthday in different parts of the world, although I doubt any will have a production like this one," he added.

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"My visit here is also to reinforce how important this relationship is, how exciting it is, and how many opportunities we have to do things together," Rubio further stated, referring to the importance of sustained engagement between New Delhi and Washington.

Rubio noted that the partnership between India and the US is strategically valuable and highlighted the scope for collaboration across key sectors of the modern economy.

"If I think about all of the key issues and all of the key opportunities of the modern economy, India and the United States together are perfectly positioned to work together on these issues to achieve a better life for the people of the United States, for the people of India, and frankly for the people of other countries working together as well. And so as much as anything else, this visit is about reinforcing that," the US Secretary of State stated.

Expressing gratitude for the hospitality extended during his visit, Rubio also praised External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, calling him a "truly wise gentleman" and recalling their interactions since his first day in office.

"I would be remiss if I did not thank... all of your government leaders, and in particular the Foreign Minister, who's become someone I've gotten to know very well," Rubio said, adding that Jaishankar has been "phenomenal" in his role and continues to do "incredible work" for India.

The event also saw a stirring performance by Oscar-winning composer and music maestro AR Rahman, with his iconic anthem 'Jai Ho' emerging as the highlight of the evening.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor were also present at the event.

Rubio will attend the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting in the national capital on Tuesday. (ANI)

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