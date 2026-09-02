India, Kiribati discuss ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation

South Tarawa [Kiribati], September 2 (ANI): India and Kiribati underscored their strong bilateral partnership on Wednesday, holding high-level discussions aimed at expanding cooperation across multiple domains.

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The diplomatic engagements were led by India's High Commissioner to Kiribati, Suneet Mehta, during his official visit, where he held crucial meetings with key government officials in the Pacific island nation.

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A central highlight of the visit was a meeting between High Commissioner Suneet Mehta and Teinarinki Tanielu, Secretary in Kiribati's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Immigration.

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Detailing the engagement, the Indian High Commission in Fiji posted on X, "Productive discussions reaffirmed the close and enduring ties between India and Kiribati and explored opportunities to further strengthen bilateral cooperation across areas of mutual interest."

High Commissioner Suneet Mehta was pleased to meet with Dr. Tearinaki Tanielu, Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Immigration on arrival in Tarawa🇮🇳🤝🇰🇮 Productive discussions reaffirmed the close and enduring ties between India and Kiribati and explored… pic.twitter.com/vy6zyRMick — India in Fiji (@HCI_Suva) September 1, 2026

Continuing his diplomatic itinerary on Tuesday, Suneet Mehta held a series of meetings with several senior Kiribati officials.

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These included Harry Tekaiti, Minister for Culture and Internal Affairs; Tokaibure Rabaua, Minister for Environment, Lands and Agricultural Development; Mikirate Temari, Minister for Line and Phoenix Islands Development; and Taoba Kaiea, Chairman of the Leadership Commission.

Their talks centred on advancing shared priorities and bolstering bilateral collaboration.

Highlighting this interaction, the Indian High Commission in Fiji shared on X, "Productive interaction focused on strengthening India-Kiribati cooperation and advancing our shared priorities, reflecting India's steadfast commitment to a more inclusive, resilient and sustainable future."

Earlier engagements on June 17 featured Suneet Mehta holding a meeting with Uering Iteraera, Officer-in-Charge of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Immigration of Kiribati, to review the full scope of development partnerships and multilateral coordination.

Commemorating the interaction, the Indian High Commission in Fiji posted on X, "High Commissioner Suneet Mehta was pleased to meet with Mr. Uering Iteraera, Officer-in-Charge of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Immigration of Kiribati. Productive discussions were held on the entire gamut of bilateral ties and ways to further strengthen the development partnership, enhance cooperation in multilateral forums and explore new opportunities for collaboration in areas of mutual interest to further deepen the India-Kiribati partnership."

In addition to political dialogues, Suneet Mehta held a meeting with Koin Uriam Kiritione, Secretary for Finance, focusing on economic collaboration, infrastructure projects, digital transformation, and capacity-building initiatives.

Demonstrating India's tangible developmental footprint in the region, the High Commissioner also inspected the Dialysis Centre currently being established in Kiribati with financial assistance from New Delhi.

Underlining the significance of the healthcare project, the Indian High Commission in Fiji stated on X, "High Commissioner Suneet Mehta visited the Dialysis Centre in Kiribati, being established with funding support from India. The Centre stands as a testament to the enduring commitment to strengthening healthcare cooperation and improving access to quality medical services for local communities in Kiribati." (ANI)

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