India, Kyrgyzstan conclude Joint Special Forces Exercise KHANJAR-XII

Tokmok [Kyrgyzstan], March 23 (ANI): The 12th edition of the India-Kyrgyzstan Joint Special Forces Exercise KHANJAR-XII, which commenced on March 10 has concluded in Tokmok, as per an official statement.

Elite troops from India's Parachute Regiment (Special Forces) and the Kyrgyz Scorpion Brigade participated in this intensive training program designed to enhance interoperability, high-altitude warfare capabilities, and counter-terrorism tactics.

The statement noted that throughout the exercise, both the contingents practiced advanced operations such as sniping, complex building intervention, mountain craft, and specialised counter-terrorism drills.

Advertisement

A notable highlight of KHANJAR-XII was the celebration of Nowruz, which served as a cultural milestone that brought personnel from both nations closer, fostering mutual understanding and strengthening bilateral ties.

During the formal closing ceremony, two Indian personnel were awarded medals by the Kyrgyz Ministry of Defence for their exemplary performance, while two others received Certificates of Appreciation in recognition of their professional standards.

Advertisement

The statement noted that the event was attended by senior officials of both countries' defence forces and other friendly nations, underscoring the strategic significance of KHANJAR-XII in reinforcing regional stability and defence cooperation.

A comprehensive debrief was also organised, allowing participants to consolidate lessons learned and explore future avenues of collaboration. The successful conclusion of KHANJAR-XII reaffirms the commitment of both India and Kyrgyzstan to strengthening their defence partnership and promoting peace, stability, and security in the region.

The exercise Khanjar XII has evolved into an annual training event since its inception in 2011.

The alternating venues between India and Kyrgyzstan reflect the unique dimension of the thriving strategic relationship. The last edition of the same exercise was conducted in India in January 2024.

The exercise will provide an opportunity for both sides to fortify defence ties while addressing common concerns of international terrorism and extremism. The exercise reaffirms India and Kyrgyzstan's commitment to fostering peace, stability, and security in the region. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)