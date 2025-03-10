DT
India, Kyrgyzstan Joint Military Exercise 'Khanjar-XII' begins in Tokmok

India, Kyrgyzstan Joint Military Exercise 'Khanjar-XII' begins in Tokmok

The opening ceremony of the Joint Military Exercise Khanjar-XII, between special forces of India and Kyrgyzstan, was held at Tokmok, Kyrgyzstan.
ANI
Updated At : 10:01 PM Mar 10, 2025 IST
Tokmok [Kyrgyzstan], March 10 (ANI): The opening ceremony of the Joint Military Exercise Khanjar-XII, between special forces of India and Kyrgyzstan, was held at Tokmok, Kyrgyzstan.

In a post on X, the Indian Army stated, the Exercise is scheduled to be conducted from 10 to 23 March 2025.

"The Exercise is designed to enhance interoperability between the special forces of both countries, focusing on joint operations in urban warfare scenarios, counter-terrorism tactics and precision sniping, all conducted under the framework of a United Nations mandate," the post added.

Exercise Khanjar-XII 2025 aims to enhance military cooperation and interoperability and share the best practices between the Special Forces of the Indian Army and the Kyrgyzstan Army.

The exercise Khanjar XII has evolved into an annual training event since its inception in 2011.

The alternating venues between India and Kyrgyzstan reflect the unique dimension of the thriving strategic relationship. The last edition of the same exercise was conducted in India in January 2024.

The Indian contingent is represented by troops from the Parachute Regiment (Special Forces) and the Kyrgyzstan contingent is represented by the Kyrgyz Scorpion Brigade.

The aim of the exercise is to exchange experiences and best practices in Counter Terrorism and Special Forces Operations in urban and mountainous high-altitude terrain scenarios.

The exercise will also focus on developing advanced Special Forces skills in sniping, complex building intervention and mountain craft.

Beyond rigorous training, the exercise will feature vibrant cultural exchanges, including the celebration of the Kyrgyz festival Nowruz. This interaction will further cement the bond of friendship between the two nations.

The exercise will provide an opportunity for both sides to fortify defence ties while addressing common concerns of international terrorism and extremism. The exercise reaffirms the commitment of India and Kyrgyzstan to fostering peace, stability, and security in the region. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

