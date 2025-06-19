India lambasts Pak for distorting Op Sindoor at UN

India on Wednesday slammed Pakistan’s attempt to “mischaracterise” Operation Sindoor and said when a state harbours terrorists who massacre innocents, defensive action becomes a solemn duty.

“The world sees through Pakistan’s theatre of deception,” Counsellor at India’s Permanent Mission to the UN in Geneva Kshitij Tyagi told the UN Human Rights Council session here. “From hosting Osama in its cantonment to conducting state funerals for sanctioned terrorists, it never fails to disappoint.”